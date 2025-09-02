 Congress Workers Stage Protest Against Rahul Gandhi's Effigy Burning In MP's Dhar
Congress Workers Stage Protest Against Rahul Gandhi's Effigy Burning In MP's Dhar

The party accused the government of not being serious about Patwari's security

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Congress Workers Stage Protest Against Rahul Gandhi's Effigy Burning In MP's Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A memorandum was submitted by Congress workers to Dhar SP on Tuesday, demanding action against BJP workers who burned a symbolic bier of Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi.

City Congress president Jasbir Singh Chhabda called the effigy burning a 'murder of democracy' that happened in front of the District Congress Office. Congress submitted a memorandum through Additional SP Vijay Dawar demanding case registration against responsible BJP leaders and workers.

article-image

They warned that if no action is taken, Congress workers might burn effigies of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister without facing consequences.

District Congress spokesperson Ajay Singh Thakur submitted another memorandum regarding security concerns for state president Jitu Patwari. He mentioned that unknown people attacked Patwari on August 31, creating a violent atmosphere during his visit.

Congress alleged this wasn't the first such attack on their state leader. The party accused the government of not being serious about Patwari's security despite his continuous campaign against the growing drug trade in Madhya Pradesh.

article-image

They claimed drug dealers caught by police have connections with BJP leaders, as evidenced by photos circulating on social media. Congress demanded increased security for their president and action to end drug trafficking.

Youth Congress leaders including district president Rohit Kamdar and city president Abhinav Binjwa participated in the demonstration.

