 Municipal Commissioner Shivam Verma Annoyed Over Recent Waterlogging, Reviews Ganesh Procession Preparations
Municipal Commissioner Shivam Verma Annoyed Over Recent Waterlogging, Reviews Ganesh Procession Preparations

Verma chairs a review meeting at City Bus office to discuss key civic issues on Tuesday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 11:38 PM IST
Municipal Commissioner Shivam Verma Annoyed Over Recent Waterlogging, Reviews Ganesh Procession Preparations | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While reviewing areas that faced severe waterlogging during the recent rains, municipal commissioner Shivam Verma on Tuesday expressed strong displeasure directing zonal officers to ensure such situations do not recur.

He said that proactive measures must be taken, including timely cleaning of stormwater lines, chambers and drains, to maintain smooth water discharge. In locations prone to heavy water accumulation, he instructed officials to divert excess flow in advance.

Verma chaired a review meeting at the City Bus office to discuss key civic issues, including waterlogging during the monsoon and preparations for the upcoming Ganesh immersion procession. The meeting was attended by additional commissioners, department heads, deputy commissioners, zonal officers and other officials.

Verma also reviewed the deployment of disaster management teams, stressing the need for effective positioning of staff at designated spots to ensure smooth drainage and traffic movement during the monsoon.

He further directed that officials must remain present during public hearings at the corporation headquarters and zonal offices to resolve citizens’ grievances promptly and in accordance with regulations.

Turning to preparations for the forthcoming Ganesh Visarjan procession, the commissioner instructed officials to ensure adequate lighting, sanitation and drinking water facilities along the procession route. He also ordered the removal of dangling and unnecessary cable wires from the procession route and directed that warning boards be placed on dilapidated and unsafe buildings adjacent to the path to prevent accidents.

