 Now Anwar Qadri Booked For Keeping Gun Using Forged License
The police registered another case on Tuesday against Congress corporator Anwar Qadri for possessing a gun using a forged license

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 11:48 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police registered another case on Tuesday against Congress corporator Anwar Qadri for possessing a gun using a forged license. It was claimed that the license was issued in Jammu and Kashmir but during investigation, the police found it was forged.

DCP (zone-1) Krishan Lalchandani informed the Free Press that Qadri possessed a gun and when asked, he informed that he got the license from Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir. During investigation, the police gathered information from there and it was found that the license was not issued there.

After this information, the police registered a case against Qadri under sections 420, 467 and 468 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act. 

Lalchandani further said that presently, Qadri was on police remand at Banganga police station. After the completion of his police remand, he would be arrested for further action against him. 

It is noteworthy that Qadri was booked in connection with his alleged role in a love jihad funding case a few months ago. Police had been searching him in the city and other states but he arrived here and surrendered before the court recently.

Since then, he was on police remand for further investigation and to verify the statements given by two youths. They had alleged that Qadri had given them money to marry girls from different communities.

Qadri will be produced in court as his remand will be over on Wednesday.

Banganga police station in charge Siyaram Singh Gurjar said that Qadri’s daughter Ayesha would also be questioned about the money which she had sent to Qadri during his on-the-run period. It was believed that other people were also involved in helping the accused when he was absconding.

