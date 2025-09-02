 Indore: 15-Year-Old Goldsmith From West Bengal Ends Life
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 15-Year-Old Goldsmith From West Bengal Ends Life

Indore: 15-Year-Old Goldsmith From West Bengal Ends Life

Youth goldsmith from West Bengal committed suicide by hanging himself at his place under Malharganj

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 11:45 PM IST
article-image
Indore: 15-Year-Old Goldsmith From West Bengal Ends Life |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old goldsmith from West Bengal committed suicide by hanging himself at his place under Malharganj police station limits on Monday. The reason behind his extreme decision is yet not known as no note was recovered from his place.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Shubhankar, son of Goram Mandal, a native of West Bengal, who was staying on rent at Subhash Marg.

His relatives said that Shubhankar had come to Indore around 5 months ago for work in Sarafa. On Monday, he told his employer that he was going to have dinner but when he did not return, his colleagues reached his place and found him hanging. He is survived by his parents and a brother.

The police began a probe and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Shocker: Husband Arrested For Beheading Wife After Domestic Dispute In Bhiwandi
Thane Shocker: Husband Arrested For Beheading Wife After Domestic Dispute In Bhiwandi
Manoj Jarange Patil: From Village Activist To Maharashtra’s New Political Force
Manoj Jarange Patil: From Village Activist To Maharashtra’s New Political Force
Bombay HC Swears In 14 New Additional Judges, Strength Rises To 82
Bombay HC Swears In 14 New Additional Judges, Strength Rises To 82
Palghar Crime: Burglary In Nalasopara East, Thieves Flee With ₹33 Lakh Gold And Cash, Grocery Shop Set On Fire
Palghar Crime: Burglary In Nalasopara East, Thieves Flee With ₹33 Lakh Gold And Cash, Grocery Shop Set On Fire
Read Also
Municipal Commissioner Shivam Verma Annoyed Over Recent Waterlogging, Reviews Ganesh Procession...
article-image

20-year-old student hangs self, dies

A 20-year-old girl student committed suicide by hanging herself at her place under Lasudia police station limits on Tuesday morning. The reason behind her drastic decision could not be established as no note was recovered from her place.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Tanisha Hirave, a resident of Nursery Colony, Dhabli. Her family members said that Tanisha was studying in a local college. They are not aware why she took the drastic step.

The police began a probe and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 15-Year-Old Goldsmith From West Bengal Ends Life

Indore: 15-Year-Old Goldsmith From West Bengal Ends Life

DAVV Indore’s Semiconductor Chip Unveiled At Semicon India

DAVV Indore’s Semiconductor Chip Unveiled At Semicon India

Indore: One Infant Dies, MGM Dean Served Notice

Indore: One Infant Dies, MGM Dean Served Notice

Now Anwar Qadri Booked For Keeping Gun Using Forged License

Now Anwar Qadri Booked For Keeping Gun Using Forged License

PM Mitra Park To Be Country’s Biggest Textile Hub, Says CM Mohan Yadav

PM Mitra Park To Be Country’s Biggest Textile Hub, Says CM Mohan Yadav