Indore: 15-Year-Old Goldsmith From West Bengal Ends Life |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old goldsmith from West Bengal committed suicide by hanging himself at his place under Malharganj police station limits on Monday. The reason behind his extreme decision is yet not known as no note was recovered from his place.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Shubhankar, son of Goram Mandal, a native of West Bengal, who was staying on rent at Subhash Marg.

His relatives said that Shubhankar had come to Indore around 5 months ago for work in Sarafa. On Monday, he told his employer that he was going to have dinner but when he did not return, his colleagues reached his place and found him hanging. He is survived by his parents and a brother.

The police began a probe and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

20-year-old student hangs self, dies

A 20-year-old girl student committed suicide by hanging herself at her place under Lasudia police station limits on Tuesday morning. The reason behind her drastic decision could not be established as no note was recovered from her place.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Tanisha Hirave, a resident of Nursery Colony, Dhabli. Her family members said that Tanisha was studying in a local college. They are not aware why she took the drastic step.

The police began a probe and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.