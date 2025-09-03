Latin American Delegation Visits Indore To Study It’s Waste Model |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s globally acclaimed waste management model drew international attention once again as a delegation from four Latin American countries arrived in the city on Tuesday to study its cleanliness initiatives.

The visiting team, comprising officials and experts from Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Guatemala, interacted with Indore Municipal Commissioner Shivam Verma at Residency Kothi. Additional commissioner Rohit Sisonia and other officials were also present.

During the meeting, Verma shared in detail the city’s journey to becoming India’s cleanest city, highlighting systems such as door-to-door waste collection, segregation at source, recycling, solid waste management and value addition practices.

The delegation later toured the Gobar-Dhan Bio-CNG Plant and the Trenching Ground, where they observed how municipal waste is converted into methane gas and further processed into CNG fuel.

They praised the innovative technologies and sustainable practices adopted by Indore, particularly the city’s efforts to generate energy from waste.

Members of the Latin American delegation remarked that Indore’s cleanliness model is a remarkable example for developing countries. They expressed interest in adopting similar strategies in their own nations to improve urban sanitation and promote sustainable development.