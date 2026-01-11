Indore News: Lalbagh To Get Open Theatre Under Redevelopment Plan | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The historic Lalbagh complex in Indore is set for a major transformation, with the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation accelerating beautification works that began in June last year. As part of the redevelopment plan, an open-air theatre will also be developed inside the Lalbagh premises, for which the tender process has already been initiated.

Officials said the entire Lalbagh campus will come under CCTV surveillance, and all ongoing works are targeted to be completed by next year. The boundary wall construction has already achieved 30 per cent progress.

According to officials, the boundary wall will be over 8 feet high and will extend for more than 1.5 kilometres around the Lalbagh complex. Separate designs have been prepared for the front, sides and rear portions of the wall. In some sections, the wall will be built entirely with bricks, while in others it will feature a combination of brickwork, railings and Balaghat stone, along with decorative columns.

The design on the front side will include higher railings to allow visibility into the campus, maintaining harmony with the heritage architecture. On the road-facing side, Balaghat stone will be used without railings, while the rear side facing the river will have a solid brick wall with decorative columns.

Along with boundary wall construction, tenders have been issued for external lighting, illumination, CCTV installation and other structural works, to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.85crores over the next nine months.

The project also includes the development of an outer garden, fountains, a self-defence centre, and dedicated tracks for cycling and walking, aimed at increasing tourist footfall and public engagement.

Officials said the initiative is intended to enhance Lalbagh s heritage value, improve security and infrastructure, and make it a vibrant cultural destination. The proposed open theatre is expected to play a key role in promoting cultural activities and boosting tourism interest in one of Indore s most iconic historical sites.