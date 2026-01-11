 Indore News: Stray Dog On Rampage; Bites Six People In Two Hours
Within minutes, the same dog attacked a 12-year-old boy, Abeer, son of Manoj, biting his leg. Locals rushed to rescue him but the dog became more aggressive, forcing people to flee to save themselves. Resident Jaishree Verma said she tried to save another person whose hands and legs were badly injured.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 11:28 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Stray Dog On Rampage; Bites Six People In Two Hours | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped several adjoining localities of LIG Area on Sunday after a violent stray dog went on a biting spree for nearly two hours, injuring six people. The incident occurred in Nadia Nagar, LIG Colony, Shivshakti Nagar and Sanjay Nagar areas, which are already facing a growing menace of stray dogs.

article-image

According to residents, the dog turned unusually aggressive around 11 am and began attacking people indiscriminately. It first targeted two to three two-wheeler riders, who managed to escape despite being bitten. Soon after, the dog attacked Laxman Verma in Nadia Nagar. When Verma tried to fend it off with his hands, the dog clamped its jaws tightly on his palm and refused to let go for a long time, causing severe injuries with flesh torn out. His other hand was also badly wounded.

Within minutes, the same dog attacked a 12-year-old boy, Abeer, son of Manoj, biting his leg. Locals rushed to rescue him but the dog became more aggressive, forcing people to flee to save themselves. Resident Jaishree Verma said she tried to save another person whose hands and legs were badly injured. She added that there are nearly 10 to 15 stray dogs active in the area, making movement unsafe for residents.

Last year, from January 1 to December 31, 2025, as many as 48,972 people were bitten by stray dogs in Indore, according to official records of Hukumchand Polyclinic, Lal Hospital. With cases from other hospitals included, the figure is estimated to be close to 55,000, raising serious concerns as stray dog attacks continue into early 2026.

Indore News: Stray Dog On Rampage; Bites Six People In Two Hours

