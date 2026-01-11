 Indore News: Gurjar Community Blocks 60-Foot Road For Two Hours
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Gurjar Community Blocks 60-Foot Road For Two Hours

Indore News: Gurjar Community Blocks 60-Foot Road For Two Hours

The incident took place at Shri Krishna Dairy in Palhar Nagar. According to police, the incident occurred around 11 pm when habitual offender Sujal Barse, along with accomplices Mayank Pakhre, Yogesh alias Rahul Barse, and Saurabh alias Ankush Barse, arrived at the shop and demanded free rabdi and attacked the victims on being denied the rabdi free of cost.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 01:00 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Gurjar Community Blocks 60-Foot Road For Two Hours | AI-Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Gurjar community staged a road blockade on 60 Feet Road on Saturday afternoon demanding strict action against a group of miscreants who attacked a dairy owner and his sons after they refused to give them free rabdi (sweet dish) in the Aerodrome police station area on Friday.

They blocked traffic on both sides alleging that accused are repeatedly released after paying money and continue committing new crimes. They demanded not only arrest but also bulldozer action on the houses of the accused.

Read Also
Indore: Congress ignored tribal icons like Tantya Bhil and glorified only Nehru-Gandhi family, says...
article-image

Senior police officials reached the spot and assured strict legal action and serious charges. After nearly two hours, the traffic was restored.

In the shocking incident on Friday, the four accused stabbed the dairy owner, Mohan Gurjar and his two sons Nitin and Ankit repeatedly in the neck and head with a knife and a razor.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Pet Dog Barking Row Turns Into Violent Attack In Antop Hill, 15-Year-Old Boy Stabbed; 6 Booked
Mumbai Crime: Pet Dog Barking Row Turns Into Violent Attack In Antop Hill, 15-Year-Old Boy Stabbed; 6 Booked
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 10: Tulsi & Mihir Travel In Same Car While Going To Surat
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 10: Tulsi & Mihir Travel In Same Car While Going To Surat
FPJ Impact — Alleged ₹400-Crore Demonetised Notes Heist: FIR Names Hawala Operator, 2 Cops, History-Sheeter
FPJ Impact — Alleged ₹400-Crore Demonetised Notes Heist: FIR Names Hawala Operator, 2 Cops, History-Sheeter
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: HC To Hear Petitions Alleging Colaba Returning Officer Krishna Jadhav’s Bias And Nomination Irregularities
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: HC To Hear Petitions Alleging Colaba Returning Officer Krishna Jadhav’s Bias And Nomination Irregularities

The incident took place at Shri Krishna Dairy in Palhar Nagar. According to police, the incident occurred around 11 pm when habitual offender Sujal Barse, along with accomplices Mayank Pakhre, Yogesh alias Rahul Barse, and Saurabh alias Ankush Barse, arrived at the shop and demanded free rabdi and attacked the victims on being denied the rabdi free of cost. After the assault, the accused fled. All three injured were rushed to hospital in critical condition and are currently admitted to the ICU.

All four accused arrested

DCP Krishan Lalchandani said that police teams conducted raids at multiple locations following the incident and arrested all four accused. The police also seized the knife and the razor. The main accused Sujal Barse already has a criminal record.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: ‘Clean Water Campaign’ Launched, CM Dr. Mohan Yadav Warns Against Negligence

MP News: ‘Clean Water Campaign’ Launched, CM Dr. Mohan Yadav Warns Against Negligence

Indore News: Gurjar Community Blocks 60-Foot Road For Two Hours

Indore News: Gurjar Community Blocks 60-Foot Road For Two Hours

Indore News: 2 Mishaps In Bherughat; Man Dies In Smash-Up, Several Hurt In Chain Collision

Indore News: 2 Mishaps In Bherughat; Man Dies In Smash-Up, Several Hurt In Chain Collision

Indore News: Youth Killed, Friend Injured After Being Hit By Truck

Indore News: Youth Killed, Friend Injured After Being Hit By Truck

Indore News: Bhagirathpura Total Now 21; 50-Year-Old Woman Latest Victim

Indore News: Bhagirathpura Total Now 21; 50-Year-Old Woman Latest Victim