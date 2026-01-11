Indore News: Gurjar Community Blocks 60-Foot Road For Two Hours | AI-Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Gurjar community staged a road blockade on 60 Feet Road on Saturday afternoon demanding strict action against a group of miscreants who attacked a dairy owner and his sons after they refused to give them free rabdi (sweet dish) in the Aerodrome police station area on Friday.

They blocked traffic on both sides alleging that accused are repeatedly released after paying money and continue committing new crimes. They demanded not only arrest but also bulldozer action on the houses of the accused.

Senior police officials reached the spot and assured strict legal action and serious charges. After nearly two hours, the traffic was restored.

In the shocking incident on Friday, the four accused stabbed the dairy owner, Mohan Gurjar and his two sons Nitin and Ankit repeatedly in the neck and head with a knife and a razor.

The incident took place at Shri Krishna Dairy in Palhar Nagar. According to police, the incident occurred around 11 pm when habitual offender Sujal Barse, along with accomplices Mayank Pakhre, Yogesh alias Rahul Barse, and Saurabh alias Ankush Barse, arrived at the shop and demanded free rabdi and attacked the victims on being denied the rabdi free of cost. After the assault, the accused fled. All three injured were rushed to hospital in critical condition and are currently admitted to the ICU.

All four accused arrested

DCP Krishan Lalchandani said that police teams conducted raids at multiple locations following the incident and arrested all four accused. The police also seized the knife and the razor. The main accused Sujal Barse already has a criminal record.