 Madhya Pradesh September 3 2025, Weather Update: Moderate To Very Heavy Showers Expected In State; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Over 2 Dozen Districts
A yellow watch for heavy rainfall was also issued for the city and nearby regions until late morning.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 09:39 AM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain to continue across Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, bringing relief from the heat but at the same time creating problems in several districts.

The Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall in 26 districts, including Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Mandsaur, and Sehore.

Some areas are expected to receive up to eight inches of rain in the next 24 hours.

In Indore, the morning started with cloudy skies and showers, with the temperature around 24 degrees Celsius. Rainfall is likely to continue throughout the day and night, keeping temperatures in the range of 24 to 27 degrees Celsius.

Authorities have warned that waterlogging, traffic jams, and possible flooding may occur in low-lying areas. Residents are being advised to stay indoors during heavy showers, avoid unnecessary travel, and keep track of weather updates. District administrations have also been asked to remain on alert and be ready for emergency situations.

The IMD further stated that thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds are likely in both East and West Madhya Pradesh. With continuous downpours over the past few days, rivers and reservoirs in several districts are swelling, raising concerns about flash floods. Farmers, meanwhile, welcomed the rains as it will help in crop growth, but too much water could also damage standing crops in some areas.

Officials have appealed to the public to stay safe and follow safety guidelines, as the heavy rain spell is expected to continue till Thursday.

