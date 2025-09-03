 Bhopal: Mock Riot Drill Ahead Of Upcoming Festivals
Bhopal: Mock Riot Drill Ahead Of Upcoming Festivals

Police conducted a large-scale mock riot control drill at Police Lines

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 09:00 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Mock Riot Drill Ahead Of Upcoming Festivals | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Tuesday conducted a large-scale mock riot control drill at Police Lines, Nehru Nagar, to ensure law and order during the upcoming festivals including Anant Chaturdashi, Dol Gyaras, and Milad-un-Nabi.

The drill was organised under the guidance DCP Shraddha Tiwari and Additional DCP Neetu Thakur. About 500 police personnel including assistant commissioners, station house officers, and staff from various police stations and Reserve Centre participated in the exercise.

During the rehearsal, a scenario was created where farmers protesting for compensation turned violent.

Despite repeated appeals and warnings, the mob allegedly pelted stones at the police and damaged public property. In response, police units deployed tear gas, water cannons, and ultimately carried out a baton charge.

Simulated orders of firing were also demonstrated, resulting in mock injuries to protesters and policemen, who were given medical aid and taken to hospital by ambulance.

The exercise involved different units including tear gas, rifle, medical, and water cannon teams. Over 150 tear gas shells and grenades were tested along with the use of Vajra and Rudra vehicles.

