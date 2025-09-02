Jabalpur Woman Duped On Pretext Of Railway Job To Daughter | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were booked for duped a woman of Rs. 2.92 lakhs on pretext of providing job to her daughter in the Railways.

According to police, Madhuri Deshpande, a resident of Sneh Nagar, lodged a written complaint with the Cyber Cell stated that an unknown person, who told his name Anurag Thakur a resident of Delhi and an employee of the Home Ministry, made calls from various mobile numbers, send messages and WhatsApp calls.

The accused lured her by promising a job to her daughter in the Railways and pressured her to transfer money online multiple times, starting from December 6, 2024.

The accused threatened to blacklist her daughter from getting any job, whether government or private, and to ruin her family if she did not pay the demanded money.

Under this pressure and threat to her family's life, the person extorted a total of Rs.2,56,155 from her through 174 UPI transactions from various accounts between December 6, 2024, and February 13, 2025.

He continues to threaten her on mobile phone.

Based on the complaint, the money was found to have been transferred to accounts of Suraj Rajendra Yadav, a Kotak Mahindra Bank account holder, and Abhay Changdev Thorat, a Union Bank account holder.

Finding that these account holders had fraudulently taken money under the pretext of getting a job, a case was registered against Suraj Rajendra Yadav and Abhay Changdev Thorat at Madan Mahal Police Station, under sections 318(4) and 3(5) BNS, and the investigation is underway.