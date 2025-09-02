 MPPSC Reopens Applications For Food Safety Officer Recruitment Examination 2025
MPPSC Reopens Applications For Food Safety Officer Recruitment Examination 2025

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has given candidates another opportunity to apply for the Food Safety Officer (FSO) Recruitment Examination 2025

Tuesday, September 02, 2025
article-image
MPPSC Reopens Applications For Food Safety Officer Recruitment Examination 2025

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has given candidates another opportunity to apply for the Food Safety Officer (FSO) Recruitment Examination 2025.

According to the notification issued by the commission, the application window will reopen on September 12 and remain active until October 30 giving aspirants a two-month period to register online.

The commission had earlier cancelled the FSO recruitment process in December 2024 following objections over educational qualifications.

A fresh notification was issued in March 2025, and later, in compliance with High Court directions, MPPSC released new qualification guidelines on June 23. Applications were invited for 67 posts, with registrations held from July 11 to August 10.

article-image

However, several candidates demanded additional time and reopening of the online link. Responding to these requests, the commission has now restarted the process.

The examination will be conducted offline using OMR sheets, with centres in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior.

Out of the 67 posts, 14 are unreserved, 8 reserved for Scheduled Castes, 17 for Scheduled Tribes, 23 for Other Backward Classes and 5 for the Economically Weaker Section.

Eligibility requires a degree, postgraduate qualification, or PhD in Food Technology, Dairy Technology, Biotechnology, Oil Technology, Agricultural Science or related fields from a recognised university.

