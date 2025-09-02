 Ujjain Should Be Divided Into 7 Zones For Simhastha, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav
CM holds meeting over the mega event and says all work should completed by December 2027

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 10:52 PM IST
article-image
Ujjain Should Be Divided Into 7 Zones For Simhastha, Says CM Mohan Yadav | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav presided over a meeting held with the members of the ministerial sub-committee to discuss the issues related to Simhastha on Tuesday.

Yadav said the work relating to Simhastha should be completed by December 2027. For better management of Simhastha, Ujjain should be divided into seven zones, Yadav said.

The work for providing drinking water, cleanliness, law and order, health, and housing should be started from now, Yadav said. A decision on widening roads and other work should be taken after consulting locals, he said.

Garbage management, parking and the arrangements to be made for the pedestrians should also be made from now, Yadav said.vho

Thirty-three projects to be completed at a cost of Rs 2,675 crore were given the green signal.

Out of 33 works, 25 will be done in Ujjain, three in Khandwa, two in Mandsaur, and three in Khargone. The road, MR 22, near the Kshipra River or Shipra River, has been given approval. All other roads will be connected with it.

A 12-km-long six-lane thoroughfare, to be built at a cost of Rs 194 crore, will be linked with all Ghats. During the Simhastha, it will be used as the rapid transit route.

Several big roads have been approved for Ujjain. The tourist department will be given the premises of the Grand Hotel. A sum of Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned for allotment of land at Pawasa to the families to be affected by the widening of roads.

The construction of another bridge parallel to Jhula Pool in Omkareshwar, Ahilya Lok, and a road from Dhambod to Badwah was approved at the meeting. The meeting also discussed that there should be a proper flow of water in the Kshipra River.

