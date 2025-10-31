MP News: Member Of Parliament Considered Young At 69, Its Odyssey From Days Of Ex-CM Ravishankar Shukla To CM Mohan Yadav Goes On | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is turning 70 after completing 69 years on November 1 (Saturday).

A 70-year-old man is considered an elderly person. But MP looks young at 70. Many important people contributed to keeping the state young.

If we talk about the chief ministers from Ravishankar Shukla to Mohan Yadav, 19 of them led the odyssey, which began 70 years ago.

Of all chief ministers, Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s tenure as the head of state was the longest. The state has seen him as chief minister for 17 years.

Besides Raja Nareshchandra Singh, who was the officiating chief minister for 13 days, Kailash Joshi was the CM for the shortest period. He was the chief minister only for 208 days when the BJP made him the head of state in 1977.

The state was under the President’s rule thrice. The chief ministers have different thoughts for the progress of the state. Some of them made their image as strict administrators and were known for their contribution in the social sector.

Before the creation of Chhattisgarh, MP was the largest state in the country in terms of its area.

Because it was a big state, each chief minister played a key role in national politics.

As Chouhan served as chief minister for the longest period, his achievements are more than other stalwarts, but in terms of irrigation schemes, the name of Shyamacharan Shukla is mentioned still today.

People still mention the names of DP Mishra, Veerendra Sachlecha and Arjun Singh for their administrative abilities.

The people still remember Singh’s contribution to the welfare of the tribal people and the poor.

Similarly, Bhagwat Rao Mandloi worked for the education and farm sectors.

After Chouhan, Digvijaya Singh served as CM for a longer period. About Singh, it is said he worked for the welfare of the state in his first term, but the pace of growth slowed down in his second term.

The Congress is still suffering for it in the state. Kamal Nath did not get enough time to work.

Now, MP’s command is in the hands of Mohan Yadav, who is completing two years in office next month. He is focusing on industry and tourism. The responsibility of taking MP forward lies on his shoulders.