 MP News: Doubts Over Kailash Makwana’s Retirement Ends, To Remain DGP Until December 2026
Kailash Makwana will remain DGP of the state until December next year. The Home Department removed the name of Makwana from the list containing the names of IPS officers retiring this year

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 11:24 PM IST
MP News: DGP Kailash Makwana Applauds Sub-Inspector For Saving Family From Arson In Shahdol District, Says ‘Its Real Policing’ | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All doubts about the retirement of Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana were laid to rest on Friday.

Makwana will remain DGP of the state until December next year. The Home Department removed the name of Makwana from the list containing the names of IPS officers retiring this year.

Before Makwana took over as the DGP in July last year, the Home Department released a list of officers who would retire this year.

The list also consisted of Makwana’s name. According to the list, he was to retire on December 31 this year.

The order appointing Makwana as DGP was issued in November 2024, but the list of retiring officers was released before the order.

The order, appointing Makwana as DGP, referred to the case of Prakash Singh. It was clear that Makwana’s tenure as DGP will be for two years.

In the Prakash Singh case, the DGP’s minimum tenure in office was fixed for two years.

Despite the order, as Makwana’s name was on the list of officers retiring this year, it created some doubts.

According to sources, the file to remove the name of Makwana from the list of retiring officers was sent to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav two months ago.

After Yadav put his signature on the file, all doubts about Makwana’s retirement came to an end.

