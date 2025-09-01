 Anwar Qadri Case: Notices Issued To SIM Holders, Police Seek To Question Ayesha
Banganga police have issued notices to holders of SIMs used by Anwar Qadri for questioning

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 10:53 PM IST
Anwar Qadri Case: Notices Issued To SIM Holders, Police Seek To Question Ayesha

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Banganga police have issued notices to holders of SIMs used by Anwar Qadri for questioning, an official said on Monday. The police also requested the court, seeking permission to question Qadri’s daughter Ayesha inside the jail.

Banganga police station in-charge Siyaram Gurjar said that during interrogation, Qadri revealed that the bill of Kathmandu Hotel had been paid through online transfer by his daughter Ayesha.

In this regard, a request letter has been sent to the Court seeking permission to question Ayesha inside the jail.

Police said that both of them need to be questioned regarding the use of their SIMs. Accordingly, notices have been issued to Minhajuddin and Navneet Qureshia for interrogation and recording of statements.

Police have appealed that if Qadri has committed any property-related crime or any other offence against any individual, they may contact Banganga police station in-charge on his mobile number 9926271737 to initiate legal action.

