First, 2nd Year Supplementary UG Exams From September In Indore's DAVV

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has released the supplementary exam schedule for undergraduate courses under National Education Policy (NEP).

The exams will be held in two phases—second-year exams will begin on September 16, followed by first-year exams from September 29.

According to officials, around 8,500 students will appear for these examinations. Students can submit their forms without a late fee until September 5.

After that, forms submitted between September 6 and 8 will attract an additional fee of Rs 100 and those submitted between September 9 and 11 will require an additional Rs 750. Examination centres will be finalised by September 10 and observers will also be appointed to ensure smooth conduct.

Assistant registrar (exams) Dr Vishnu Mishra said special flying squads will be deployed to prevent unfair means during the exams.

Earlier, DAVV had conducted the main exams of BA, BCom, BSc, BJMC and other courses between May and July and declared results within a month. The highest numberof failures were recorded in BA and BCom, prompting the university to organize supplementary exams.

Course-wise exam dates

BCA: 2nd Year – Sept 16–27 | 1st Year – Sept 29–Oct 16

BSW: 2nd Year – Sept 16–20 | 1st Year – Sept 29–Oct 15

BJMC: 2nd Year – Sept 16–19 | 1st Year – Sept 29–Oct 16

BA: 2nd Year – Sept 16–27 | 1st Year – Sept 29–Oct 16

BBA (HA): 2nd Year – Sept 16–19 | 1st Year – Sept 29–Oct 8

BBA (FT): 2nd Year – Sept 16–29 | 1st Year – Sept 29–Oct 13

BCom: 2nd Year – Sept 16–27 | 1st Year – Sept 29–Oct 16