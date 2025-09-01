 Indore: Lokayukta Registers Case Against SDO Forest, Others For Corruption
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Lokayukta Registers Case Against SDO Forest, Others For Corruption

Indore: Lokayukta Registers Case Against SDO Forest, Others For Corruption

The accused committed serious irregularities causing heavy illegal tree cutting in the forest area

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Lokayukta Registers Case Against SDO Forest, Others For Corruption | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta, special establishment police, Indore registered a case against sub-divisional officer (forest) KK Ninama, the then forest range officer of Kampel and other officials for allegedly committing serious irregularities in forest-related work and turning a blind eye to heavy illegal cutting of trees.

Lokayukta SP Rajesh Sahay said that a complaint was filed recently by Shankar Naik, alleging that SDO Ninama was not taking legal action against those involved in illegal tree cutting in the forest area.

Read Also
Jumbos Find Home In MP's Shahdol District
article-image

During the preliminary inquiry into the complaint, the investigators found irregularities in compensatory afforestation work in Kampel, Indore forest division.

Discrepancies were found in the purchase of materials like wire, cement and poles. The quality of fencing wire and nets was substandard and site conditions for plantation were poor, leading to unsatisfactory plant growth.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Politics: Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar Slams Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi; Labels Opposition Leaders As 'Defused Cartridges'
Uttar Pradesh Politics: Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar Slams Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi; Labels Opposition Leaders As 'Defused Cartridges'
Uttar Pradesh Horror: 45-Year-Old Tantrik Arrested For Advising Grandfather To Kill Class 11 Boy In Occult Ritual
Uttar Pradesh Horror: 45-Year-Old Tantrik Arrested For Advising Grandfather To Kill Class 11 Boy In Occult Ritual
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Pregnant Woman And Husband Escape Unhurt As Car Catches Fire On VIP Road In Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Pregnant Woman And Husband Escape Unhurt As Car Catches Fire On VIP Road In Lucknow
PM Modi Likely To Visit Mizoram, Manipur On September 13
PM Modi Likely To Visit Mizoram, Manipur On September 13

The inquiry further revealed that after digging 9,206 pits, an excess expenditure of Rs 27,86,454 was incurred compared to the approved project report, which had estimated costs at Rs 297 per pit.

SP Sahay said that on the basis of the findings, prima facie criminal misconduct was established against SDO Ninama, the then forest range officer of Kampel and other officials. Consequently, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act and IPC. Further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Lokayukta Registers Case Against SDO Forest, Others For Corruption

Indore: Lokayukta Registers Case Against SDO Forest, Others For Corruption

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Discusses The Sarafa Chowpatty Issue With Traders

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Discusses The Sarafa Chowpatty Issue With Traders

First, 2nd Year Supplementary UG Exams From September In Indore's DAVV

First, 2nd Year Supplementary UG Exams From September In Indore's DAVV

Minister, Others Pledge To Keep MP’s Largest Flyover Clean In Jabalpur

Minister, Others Pledge To Keep MP’s Largest Flyover Clean In Jabalpur

Traffic Paralysed For Hours On Indore's AB Road Amid Salman Lala's Janaza Procession

Traffic Paralysed For Hours On Indore's AB Road Amid Salman Lala's Janaza Procession