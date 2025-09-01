Indore: Lokayukta Registers Case Against SDO Forest, Others For Corruption | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta, special establishment police, Indore registered a case against sub-divisional officer (forest) KK Ninama, the then forest range officer of Kampel and other officials for allegedly committing serious irregularities in forest-related work and turning a blind eye to heavy illegal cutting of trees.

Lokayukta SP Rajesh Sahay said that a complaint was filed recently by Shankar Naik, alleging that SDO Ninama was not taking legal action against those involved in illegal tree cutting in the forest area.

During the preliminary inquiry into the complaint, the investigators found irregularities in compensatory afforestation work in Kampel, Indore forest division.

Discrepancies were found in the purchase of materials like wire, cement and poles. The quality of fencing wire and nets was substandard and site conditions for plantation were poor, leading to unsatisfactory plant growth.

The inquiry further revealed that after digging 9,206 pits, an excess expenditure of Rs 27,86,454 was incurred compared to the approved project report, which had estimated costs at Rs 297 per pit.

SP Sahay said that on the basis of the findings, prima facie criminal misconduct was established against SDO Ninama, the then forest range officer of Kampel and other officials. Consequently, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act and IPC. Further investigation is underway.