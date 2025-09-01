 Jumbos Find Home In MP's Shahdol District
Jumbos Find Home In MP's Shahdol District

Learn to live with them, villagers told

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Jumbos Find Home In MP's Shahdol District | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The officials of Shahdol forest range are struggling to cope with the challenge posed by the growing numbers of elephants, which came from the neighbouring areas.

In all, 24 elephants reached Shahdol from neighbouring Chhattisgarh during different periods of time and made Shahdol their home. Now forest officials are asking villagers to get accustomed to having them around, learn to live with the elephants and challenges they pose.

“There are at least 24 elephants in Shahdol district. More or less, they have made Shahdol their permanent home and now we have to learn to live with them,” Shahdol district forest officer Shraddha Pendre said.

“As they are likely to stay here permanently, villagers are being sensitised to get adjusted to the changed circumstances and learn to live with the elephants moving in entire Shahdol conservancy,” she added.

Four elephants are moving on border area of Khanodhi and Jai Singh Nagar range, one elephant is moving in Budhar area of Anuppur and nineteen elephants are roaming in Shahgarh jungle of west Biohari area. Nineteen elephants are living in Shahgarh area since November last year.

Keeping this in view, the problems of villagers are being resolved timely to avoid man-animal conflict. Regular meetings are held with revenue officials to redress the villagers’ grievances.

The villagers are being apprised about elephants’ behaviour. For instance, villagers are told that elephants go inside deep jungle during day and return to farm lands or village area at night. The villagers have been told to stay cautious at night.

