 Bhopal: Respiratory Cases Surge 250% As Humid Monsoon Hits Hard
Bhopal: Respiratory Cases Surge 250% As Humid Monsoon Hits Hard

Rainy season with high humidity has led to a 250% rise (more than double) in respiratory problems, according to pulmonologists

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 07:42 PM IST
Bhopal: Respiratory Cases Surge 250% As Humid Monsoon Hits Hard

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rainy season with high humidity has led to a 250% rise (more than double) in respiratory problems, according to pulmonologists.

They suggest people stay hydrated with warm fluids, eat a balanced diet to boost immunity and wear protective masks. Patients are making a beeline for diagnosis at pulmonology clinics.

Respiratory problems such as asthma flare-ups, pneumonia, bronchitis, respiratory infections, and allergic rhinitis increase during the monsoon due to increased humidity, proliferation of viruses and bacteria, and growth of allergens like mould and dust mites.

Dr Priyanath Agrawal, pulmonologist, said, “People are frequently getting soaked in rain, so they are developing respiratory problems. Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) are on the rise in this rainy season due to humid weather.

More than double patients are coming to hospitals. It is about a 250% hike (more than double) in respiratory problems like asthma, COPD, pneumonia, etc.

To mitigate these risks, it’s important to stay hydrated with warm fluids, eat a balanced diet to boost immunity, and wear protective masks and clothing when exposed to the elements.”

