 Bhopal Power Cut September 2: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bright Colony, Ganesh Mandir, Sadbhavna & More, Check Full List Below
Residents in various colonies across New Milnal Residency and Idgah expect power cuts during the specified hours

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 08:03 PM IST
Bhopal Power Cut September 2: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bright Colony, Ganesh Mandir, Sadbhavna & More, Check Full List Below | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Electricity Department has announced a scheduled power cut in different parts of Bhopal on September 1, 2025, due to departmental work.

The supply will remain shut in the following areas:

(Kolar)

Colonies: Sheetal hight, sai park, nirmal state, bhairopur, fortune soumya heritage, jharneshwar, madhuvan vihar, 11 mile , deep mohini, ips school, prem moters

Time: 10:00 am to 11:00 am

Reason: Departmental work

(East)

Colonies: New Milnal Residency & Near by area

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Reason: Departmental work

(North)

Colonies: Bright colony, Idgah, gurudwara, nilkanth collony, goyal dham, Sahara Parisar

Time: 10:00 am to 13:00

Reason: Departmental work

Colonies: Ganesh Mandir,Rajgaliya Colony,Chhola Vishram Ghat,Mechanical Mkt,Phoota makbara,gour mkt,Agrwal Dharamshala,

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Colonies: Sadbhavna,Trust hospital,New kabad khana,Shakti Plastic,Aelehadis Maszid,Mp atou, Thana hanuman Ganj,Hamidiya Rd,Hotel shivalik,

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

(West)

11 KV Rajat Vihar

Colonies: Anjali Vihar, Vaishnav Parisar, Rajat Vihar, Uniq Society, Sakti Arced,

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Reason: Departmental work

(South)

Colonies: Scoute & Guite,Science Center,Hasnat Nagar, Pratap Nagar,Gandhi Nagar,MLB college,Polytechnic,Crisp,National Archives,Proffessor Colony,Civil Line

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Reason: Departmental work

