Bhopal Power Cut September 2: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bright Colony, Ganesh Mandir, Sadbhavna & More, Check Full List Below | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Electricity Department has announced a scheduled power cut in different parts of Bhopal on September 1, 2025, due to departmental work.

Residents in various colonies across New Milnal Residency and Idgah expect power cuts during the specified hours.

The supply will remain shut in the following areas:

(Kolar)

Colonies: Sheetal hight, sai park, nirmal state, bhairopur, fortune soumya heritage, jharneshwar, madhuvan vihar, 11 mile , deep mohini, ips school, prem moters

Time: 10:00 am to 11:00 am

Reason: Departmental work

(East)

Colonies: New Milnal Residency & Near by area

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Reason: Departmental work

(North)

Colonies: Bright colony, Idgah, gurudwara, nilkanth collony, goyal dham, Sahara Parisar

Time: 10:00 am to 13:00

Reason: Departmental work

Colonies: Ganesh Mandir,Rajgaliya Colony,Chhola Vishram Ghat,Mechanical Mkt,Phoota makbara,gour mkt,Agrwal Dharamshala,

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Colonies: Sadbhavna,Trust hospital,New kabad khana,Shakti Plastic,Aelehadis Maszid,Mp atou, Thana hanuman Ganj,Hamidiya Rd,Hotel shivalik,

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

(West)

11 KV Rajat Vihar

Colonies: Anjali Vihar, Vaishnav Parisar, Rajat Vihar, Uniq Society, Sakti Arced,

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Reason: Departmental work

(South)

Colonies: Scoute & Guite,Science Center,Hasnat Nagar, Pratap Nagar,Gandhi Nagar,MLB college,Polytechnic,Crisp,National Archives,Proffessor Colony,Civil Line

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Reason: Departmental work