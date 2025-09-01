Bhopal Power Cut September 2: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bright Colony, Ganesh Mandir, Sadbhavna & More, Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Electricity Department has announced a scheduled power cut in different parts of Bhopal on September 1, 2025, due to departmental work.
Residents in various colonies across New Milnal Residency and Idgah expect power cuts during the specified hours.
The supply will remain shut in the following areas:
(Kolar)
Colonies: Sheetal hight, sai park, nirmal state, bhairopur, fortune soumya heritage, jharneshwar, madhuvan vihar, 11 mile , deep mohini, ips school, prem moters
Time: 10:00 am to 11:00 am
Reason: Departmental work
(East)
Colonies: New Milnal Residency & Near by area
Time: 10:00 am to 14:00
Reason: Departmental work
(North)
Colonies: Bright colony, Idgah, gurudwara, nilkanth collony, goyal dham, Sahara Parisar
Time: 10:00 am to 13:00
Reason: Departmental work
Colonies: Ganesh Mandir,Rajgaliya Colony,Chhola Vishram Ghat,Mechanical Mkt,Phoota makbara,gour mkt,Agrwal Dharamshala,
Time: 10:00 am to 16:00
Reason: Departmental work
Colonies: Sadbhavna,Trust hospital,New kabad khana,Shakti Plastic,Aelehadis Maszid,Mp atou, Thana hanuman Ganj,Hamidiya Rd,Hotel shivalik,
Time: 10:00 am to 16:00
Reason: Departmental work
(West)
11 KV Rajat Vihar
Colonies: Anjali Vihar, Vaishnav Parisar, Rajat Vihar, Uniq Society, Sakti Arced,
Time: 10:00 am to 14:00
Reason: Departmental work
(South)
Colonies: Scoute & Guite,Science Center,Hasnat Nagar, Pratap Nagar,Gandhi Nagar,MLB college,Polytechnic,Crisp,National Archives,Proffessor Colony,Civil Line
Time: 10:00 am to 14:00
Reason: Departmental work