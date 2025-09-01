 VIDEO: BJP-Congress Workers Clash Outside Gwalior BJP Office Over Derogatory Remarks On PM Narendra Modi's Mother
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: BJP Congress Workers Clash Outside Gwalior BJP Office Over Derogatory Remarks On PM Narendra Modi's Mother | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior Congress office on MLB Road turned into a political battlefield on Monday as workers of the BJP and Congress came face-to-face during protests.

The protest began after alleged derogatory remarks were made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother from the stage of the INDIA alliance rally in Darbhanga, Bihar. 

Outraged BJP workers staged a demonstration outside the Congress office, along with the BJP Mahila Morcha.

Anticipating unrest, police had made full security arrangements and barricaded the entire area around the Congress office.

On one side of the barricades, BJP workers raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi and Jitu Patwari, accusing them of insulting women and motherhood, and burnt effigies. 

On the other side, Congress workers responded by shouting slogans such as ‘vote chor.’

article-image

Security force had to intervene

As tensions escalated, workers on both sides tried to cross the barricades, leading to pushing and shoving. Police had to step in to physically separate the groups.

During the chaos, BJP workers managed to burn an effigy of the Congress party.

A group of Congress workers also arrived from the direction of DD Mall and intensified the standoff further.

Despite heated slogans, scuffles, and attempts to break through police barricades, the situation was eventually brought under control by the security forces.

