Wife & Lover Arrested For Murdering Husband In Madhya Pradesh's Guna | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior Police have solved the mystery behind a man’s death in the Madhusudangarh area of Guna district. Investigations revealed that the man was murdered by his wife and her lover.

According to police, the wife first gave her husband sleeping pills and later strangled him with a rope along with her lover.

The truth came to the fore when the woman herself confessed to the crime during a village panchayat meeting. Both she and her lover have now been arrested.

The case relates to Kailash Banjara of Banjari Barri village, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

His family rushed him to a hospital. Here, doctors declared him dead. His wife Sampo Bai refused a post-mortem, and the family performed the last rites.

However, relatives noticed rope-like marks on his neck, which deepened suspicions.

FP Photo

On public demand, a panchayat was called in the village, where Sampo Bai admitted that she had killed her husband with the help of her lover, Pradeep Bhargava.

Police said the duo gave Kailash sleeping pills before strangling him with a rope. The woman told investigators that her husband was often ill, weak, and violent.

Meanwhile, she developed a relationship with Pradeep, and when her husband found out, disputes grew.

Later, Kailash’s relatives checked her mobile call records and found hundreds of calls exchanged with Pradeep. After this, the villagers handed her over to the police. During interrogation, she confessed to the entire conspiracy and the murder.

Both the accused have been arrested and sent to jail.