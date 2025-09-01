 Three Youths Died By Drowning While Bathing In Wells In MP's Shivpuri; Two Knew How To Swim
All three youths were found trapped inside and had died by the time rescue teams reached.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 05:34 PM IST
article-image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths died by drowning while bathing in wells in MP's Shivpuri on Monday. Out of three, two knew how to swim.

All three youths were found trapped inside and had died by the time rescue teams reached.

The accidents happened in different villages when young men went to bathe in wells. Sadly, all three lost their lives, and two of them were the only sons in their families.

The first incident

The first incident took place in Malhawani village under Pichhore subdivision. Arvind Pal (22) and Rohit Rajak (18) entered the well to bathe. Arvind knew how to swim, but Rohit did not. When Rohit started drowning, he panicked and grabbed Arvind.

Both went deeper into the water and could not come out. A child from the village saw the incident and raised an alarm. Villagers and police rushed to the spot.

After nearly three hours of effort, Arvind’s body was recovered, followed an hour later by Rohit’s. Rohit was the only son of his parents, and the family has been devastated by his death.

The second incident

The second incident happened in Nagara village under Pohri police station. Ankesh Chidhar (17), a resident of Jhiri village, had gone to bathe in the well with his friends.

Ankesh did not know how to swim but still entered the deep water, hoping to learn swimming. He drowned soon after.

Local villagers and divers reached the spot, and after four hours of effort, his body was pulled out. Ankesh was also the only son in his family, leaving behind three sisters.

