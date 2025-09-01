ESAF Small Finance Bank Theft: Bihar STF Nabs Two More For Stealing 14 Kg Gold, 5 Lakh Cash At Gunpoint; Jabalpur Leaves To Take Custody

14 Kg Gold, 5 Lakh Robbery Case: Bihar STF Nabs Two More, Jabalpur Police Leaves For Custody | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bihar Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two more accused in connection with the bank robbery at ESAF Small Finance Bank in Khitola village of Sihora town in Jabalpur, as reported by police on Monday.

The arrested men have been identified as Rajesh alias Akash Das (38) and Indrajit Das (26). Both originally hail from Gaya district in Bihar. Police recovered 3 kg of gold and ₹50k cash from their possession.

Notably, the group of armed miscreants allegedly stormed into the private finance company and looted more than 14 kg of gold and ₹5 lakh in cash in a daring daylight robbery.

What was the matter?

The incident took place around 9 am on August 11 at ESAF Finance Company in Khitola, police said.

The robbers, who arrived on motorcycles, locked the employees inside a bathroom and completed the heist within 15 minutes. The valuables, including gold and cash, were stored in the bank’s locker.

Later, the mastermind of the robbery was identified as Raees Singh. He had recently walked out of an Odisha jail. It is alleged that he hatched the plan for the heist while still behind bars.

To carry it out, he joined hands with well-known criminals from Bihar.

Jabalpur Police have left to take custody of the other two accused for further investigation.