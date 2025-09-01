 Dog Gets Aadhaar Card? Fake Document Of 'Tommy' Goes Viral In MP's Dabra
Dog Gets Aadhaar Card? Fake Document Of 'Tommy' Goes Viral In MP's Dabra

Dog Gets Aadhaar Card? Fake Document Of 'Tommy' Goes Viral In MP's Dabra

This incident has drawn attention online, raising concerns about fake documents being shared on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An Aadhaar card in the name of a dog has gone viral on social media from Dabra city in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The card shows the dog’s name as Tommy and the owner as Kailash Jaiswal from Simaria Tal, Gwalior.

After receiving the news, the district administration investigated the matter.

They found that the photo on the Aadhaar card was real, but the Aadhaar number was fake. The number on the card is actually a mobile number (7000105158) with extra zeros added at the start and end.

Kailash Jaiswal is a farmer from Simaria Tal village. He had a dog named Tommy two years ago, and the dog’s photo was used on the card. Kailash also had a 25-year-old son, who died in an accident. Officials suspect that the son might have edited the card, which later went viral on social media.

article-image

Collector calls it 'fake'

After the picture was widely circulate don social media, Dabra Collector Ruchika Chauhan checked the card on the official Aadhaar portal and confirmed it was fake.

She instructed the officers to conduct a full investigation and take action against whoever edited the card.

This incident has drawn attention online, raising concerns about fake documents being shared on social media.

