Horrific! Girl Raped In Lodge After Accused Threatened To Leak Call Recordings In MP's Damoh

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A disheartening incident of sexual assault came to light in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh where a young woman was allegedly raped after being blackmailed with her private call recordings.

According to reports, few months ago the accused identified as Amit Patel came in contact with the victim. Gradually they started talking and became friends. As the bond grew they started talking over phone regularly. Taking advantage of the situation, Patel allegedly recorded their private calls.

Later, the accused reportedly used these phone call recordings to threaten her. He allegedly blackmailed her to meet him otherwise he would make the call recordings viral.

Patel then called her to Prachi Lodge, where he allegedly raped her. The survivor later gathered courage and approached the police with her family to lodge a formal complaint against the accused.

Based on her complaint, Gadha police station registered a case and started searching for the accused who is currently absconding.

Such cases where accused befriends women on social media and later rapes them are becoming a matter of concern among people.

NEET Aspirant rapes class 8 student

Earlier, on Saturday, a 19-year-old boy preparing for NEET was booked for allegedly raping a 14-year-old Class 8 student after befriending her on social media. The minor girl, a local resident, became acquainted with him through Snapchat sometimes back.