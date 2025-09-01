 Horrific! Girl Raped In Lodge After Accused Threatened To Leak Call Recordings In MP's Damoh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalHorrific! Girl Raped In Lodge After Accused Threatened To Leak Call Recordings In MP's Damoh

Horrific! Girl Raped In Lodge After Accused Threatened To Leak Call Recordings In MP's Damoh

The accused befriended her on Instagram few months ago

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
Horrific! Girl Raped In Lodge After Accused Threatened To Leak Call Recordings In MP's Damoh | Representational Image

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A disheartening incident of sexual assault came to light in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh where a young woman was allegedly raped after being blackmailed with her private call recordings.

According to reports, few months ago the accused identified as Amit Patel came in contact with the victim. Gradually they started talking and became friends. As the bond grew they started talking over phone regularly. Taking advantage of the situation, Patel allegedly recorded their private calls.

Read Also
5-Year-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour After Being Lured With Chocolates In MP's Chhatarpur
article-image

Later, the accused reportedly used these phone call recordings to threaten her. He allegedly blackmailed her to meet him otherwise he would make the call recordings viral.

Patel then called her to Prachi Lodge, where he allegedly raped her. The survivor later gathered courage and approached the police with her family to lodge a formal complaint against the accused.

FPJ Shorts
Phenomenal! Aryna Sabalenka Unleashes Stunning Cross-Court Shot Against Cristina Bucsa During US Open 2025 Match; Video
Phenomenal! Aryna Sabalenka Unleashes Stunning Cross-Court Shot Against Cristina Bucsa During US Open 2025 Match; Video
India’s GST Collections Rise 6.5% In August To ₹1.86 Lakh Crore; Morgan Stanley Raises GDP Growth Forecast
India’s GST Collections Rise 6.5% In August To ₹1.86 Lakh Crore; Morgan Stanley Raises GDP Growth Forecast
Jharkhand High Court Orders Probe Into Irregularities In High School Teacher Recruitment
Jharkhand High Court Orders Probe Into Irregularities In High School Teacher Recruitment
Tamil Nadu Govt Schools To Hold Monthly Assessments For Classes 1–9
Tamil Nadu Govt Schools To Hold Monthly Assessments For Classes 1–9
Read Also
Bhopal: 19-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Booked For Raping Class 8 Student After Befriending Her On...
article-image

Based on her complaint, Gadha police station registered a case and started searching for the accused who is currently absconding.

Such cases where accused befriends women on social media and later rapes them are becoming a matter of concern among people.

NEET Aspirant rapes class 8 student

Earlier, on Saturday, a 19-year-old boy preparing for NEET was booked for allegedly raping a 14-year-old Class 8 student after befriending her on social media. The minor girl, a local resident, became acquainted with him through Snapchat sometimes back.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: BJP-Congress Workers Clash Outside Gwalior BJP Office Over Derogatory Remarks On PM Narendra...

VIDEO: BJP-Congress Workers Clash Outside Gwalior BJP Office Over Derogatory Remarks On PM Narendra...

Horrific! Girl Raped In Lodge After Accused Threatened To Leak Call Recordings In MP's Damoh

Horrific! Girl Raped In Lodge After Accused Threatened To Leak Call Recordings In MP's Damoh

Three Youths Died By Drowning While Bathing In Wells In MP's Shivpuri; Two Knew How To Swim

Three Youths Died By Drowning While Bathing In Wells In MP's Shivpuri; Two Knew How To Swim

Dog Gets Aadhaar Card? Fake Document Of 'Tommy' Goes Viral In MP's Dabra

Dog Gets Aadhaar Card? Fake Document Of 'Tommy' Goes Viral In MP's Dabra

ESAF Small Finance Bank Theft: Bihar STF Nabs Two More For Stealing 14 Kg Gold, 5 Lakh Cash At...

ESAF Small Finance Bank Theft: Bihar STF Nabs Two More For Stealing 14 Kg Gold, 5 Lakh Cash At...