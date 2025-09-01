 IRCTC’s Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Train To Begin Nepal Darshan Yatra From October 4
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalIRCTC’s Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Train To Begin Nepal Darshan Yatra From October 4

IRCTC’s Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Train To Begin Nepal Darshan Yatra From October 4

This 9 nights/10 days tour will cover sightseeing and religious destinations including Chitwan National Park, Pokhara, and Kathmandu.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
IRCTC’s Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Train To Begin Nepal Darshan Yatra From October 4 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Train, operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), will soon embark on a special journey for pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh. The train will depart from Nagpur on October 4, 2025, for the 'Pashupatinath (Nepal) Darshan Yatra.'

The train will pass through Indore, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Sehore, Rani Kamalapati, Itarsi, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, and Satna, allowing passengers from these stations to board.

This 9 nights and10 days tour will cover sightseeing and religious destinations including Chitwan National Park, Pokhara, and Kathmandu.

Read Also
VIDEO: MP CM Mohan Yadav Launches World's First Vikramaditya Vedic Clock & App In Bhopal; Uses...
article-image

The all-inclusive package costs are as follows:

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan Govt To Table Stricter Anti-Conversion Bill In Assembly
Rajasthan Govt To Table Stricter Anti-Conversion Bill In Assembly
Punjab Floods Fury: 29 Human Lives Lost Since August 1, 3 Persons Missing
Punjab Floods Fury: 29 Human Lives Lost Since August 1, 3 Persons Missing
Thane: Fake App Links On WhatsApp Lead To ₹6 Lakh Fraud In Badlapur & Ambernath; Case Registered
Thane: Fake App Links On WhatsApp Lead To ₹6 Lakh Fraud In Badlapur & Ambernath; Case Registered
Anupam Kher Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai Without VIP Access, Lauds Management & Organisers; See PHOTOS
Anupam Kher Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai Without VIP Access, Lauds Management & Organisers; See PHOTOS

₹63,850/- per person – 3AC (Comfort Class)

₹75,230/- per person – 2AC (Deluxe Class)

₹91,160/- per person – 1AC (Superior Class – Cabin)

₹99,125/- per person – 1AC (Superior Class – Coupe)
(Double occupancy basis)

Read Also
Four Trains Scheduled To Pass Through MP's Ratlam Division On August 31 Cancelled Due To Rail Work;...
article-image

IRCTC is offering a complete package that includes:

Comfortable travel on the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Train

On-board and off-board meals (for AC I & II passengers, meals will be served in the rail restaurant; for AC III passengers, meals will be served at their berths)

Sightseeing in quality AC buses for road transport

Accommodation as per the itinerary

Tour escorts, travel insurance, on-board security, and housekeeping services

Interested passengers can book tickets online at www.irctctourism.com or through authorized agents. For bookings and more information, contact: 9321901862, 8287931711, 9321901832, 7021092912.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut September 2: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bright Colony, Ganesh Mandir, Sadbhavna &...

Bhopal Power Cut September 2: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bright Colony, Ganesh Mandir, Sadbhavna &...

Wife & Lover Arrested For Murdering Husband In Madhya Pradesh's Guna

Wife & Lover Arrested For Murdering Husband In Madhya Pradesh's Guna

IRCTC’s Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Train To Begin Nepal Darshan Yatra From October 4

IRCTC’s Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Train To Begin Nepal Darshan Yatra From October 4

VIDEO: BJP-Congress Workers Clash Outside Gwalior BJP Office Over Derogatory Remarks On PM Narendra...

VIDEO: BJP-Congress Workers Clash Outside Gwalior BJP Office Over Derogatory Remarks On PM Narendra...

Horrific! Girl Raped In Lodge After Accused Threatened To Leak Call Recordings In MP's Damoh

Horrific! Girl Raped In Lodge After Accused Threatened To Leak Call Recordings In MP's Damoh