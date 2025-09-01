IRCTC’s Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Train To Begin Nepal Darshan Yatra From October 4 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Train, operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), will soon embark on a special journey for pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh. The train will depart from Nagpur on October 4, 2025, for the 'Pashupatinath (Nepal) Darshan Yatra.'

The train will pass through Indore, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Sehore, Rani Kamalapati, Itarsi, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, and Satna, allowing passengers from these stations to board.

This 9 nights and10 days tour will cover sightseeing and religious destinations including Chitwan National Park, Pokhara, and Kathmandu.

The all-inclusive package costs are as follows:

₹63,850/- per person – 3AC (Comfort Class)

₹75,230/- per person – 2AC (Deluxe Class)

₹91,160/- per person – 1AC (Superior Class – Cabin)

₹99,125/- per person – 1AC (Superior Class – Coupe)

(Double occupancy basis)

IRCTC is offering a complete package that includes:

Comfortable travel on the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Train

On-board and off-board meals (for AC I & II passengers, meals will be served in the rail restaurant; for AC III passengers, meals will be served at their berths)

Sightseeing in quality AC buses for road transport

Accommodation as per the itinerary

Tour escorts, travel insurance, on-board security, and housekeeping services

Interested passengers can book tickets online at www.irctctourism.com or through authorized agents. For bookings and more information, contact: 9321901862, 8287931711, 9321901832, 7021092912.