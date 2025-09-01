Sachin Tendulkar & Family In MP's Maheshwar: Visit Maheshwari Saree Handlooms, Interact With Local Artisans

Sachin Tendulkar’s Madhya Pradesh Visit Highlights Cultural And Weaving Heritage Maheshwar |

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Veteran Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar along with his family is on a trip to MP's Maheshwar for two days. On Monday he witnessed the world-renowned art of Maheshwari saree weaving.

Tendulkar interacted with the local weavers and understood the historical and cultural significance of this centuries-old craft. Sachin was accompanied by his wife Anjali Tendulkar and Daughter Sara Tendulkar. Although the visit is a personal visit for the Tendulkar family, but this drew a lot of attention to Maheshwar's art and rich culture.

​Later Sachin Tendulkar was met by Padma Shri awardee Jagdish Joshila. Joshila welcomed Sachin with a shawl and a coconut and made him aware of the culture of Nimar. He expressed happiness over Sachin's arrival in Maheshwar.

Meanwhile, Anjali and Sara visited the Gudi-Mudi institution, where they met director Sunita Sharma and appreciated the weavers’ dedication and skill.

Apart from all the cultural events, the cricketer also interacted with the school students at Reva Society where spoke about the children's education and posed for photographs.

The family is scheduled to leave Maheshwar this later this evening.