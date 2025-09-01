 Madhya Pradesh Lags Behind Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat In Setting Up Police Recruitment Board
Around a dozen states across India have police recruitment boards in place, but Madhya Pradesh is still working to form its own

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Lags Behind Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat In Setting Up Police Recruitment Board

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around a dozen states across India have police recruitment boards in place, but Madhya Pradesh is still working to form its own.

PHQ officials are brainstorming the final draft to get approval from the state government as soon as possible, said officials. Recently, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced formation of a board for recruitment of police constables and sub-inspectors.

Despite this move, Madhya Pradesh lags behind states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat in setting up recruitment boards. Mayawati’s government in Uttar Pradesh formed the board about 20 years ago, and Gujarat followed suit.

These boards were inspired by states in South India, where recruitment boards have existed for decades — Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and others.

Recruitment pattern

Until 2012, recruitment for constables and sub-inspectors was handled at district level through committees. The then government changed this system in 2012 to centralise the process.

‘Task prone to human errors’

Retired Special DG KN Tiwari, who handled selection and recruitment, says forming a board is a positive step, as many states conduct exams through such boards.

However, conducting exams is a serious task prone to human errors, which can lead to harsh penalties for officials. This fear discourages officers from participating in board activities.

