Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Slams Congress, Calls Party ‘Charitrahin’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing the opposition party of losing its moral compass.

Responding to controversial remarks allegedly made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother during Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, Scindia said the Congress had become “charitrahin” (characterless).

“Politics, like personal life, demands a minimum level of decency. When boundaries are crossed, people themselves give their verdict against such individuals or organisations,” he said without directly naming Congress.

He stressed that while India reveres the nation as “Bharat Mata”, making derogatory references to a mother figure was “deeply condemnable.”

Highlighting the Modi government’s vision, Scindia said the country was on course to become a Vishwaguru (global leader). He warned, however, that “forces within India” were attempting to undermine the nation’s identity. “For thousands of years, India has defeated such elements and continued to shine. This time too, it will prevail,” he added.

Earlier in the day, addressing BJP workers in Indore, Scindia spoke on India’s growing global stature. Referring to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and Modi’s recent visit to China, he said the world had witnessed India’s strength, capability, and self-reliance under Modi’s leadership.

Pointing to economic growth, Scindia noted that India had surpassed Japan to become the fourth-largest global economy with a growth rate of 7.8 per cent in the April–June quarter. “By 2027, we will overtake Germany to emerge as the third-largest economic power,” he said.