Jabalpur District Administration Stops Payment Of Moong, Urad Following Irregularities In Warehouse

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has stopped the payment of suspicious procurement of moong and urad after irregularities surfaced in one of the warehouse in village Majitha.

Following complaints of irregularities in the procurement of green gram (moong) and black gram (urad), the district officials conducted inspection at MLT Warehouse in village Majitha.

The officials found a deficit stock of 1,671 quintals of green gram and 253 quintals of black gram compared to the quantity recorded online.

Collector Deepak Saxena had ordered an investigation into the complaints of irregularities in the procurement of green gram and black gram at the MLT Warehouse.

The district collector has instructed the officials that payments be released to 315 farmers for green gram and 243 farmers for black gram.

A district-level team was formed for the investigation, led by the Sub-Divisional Revenue Officer of Shahpura.

According to Deputy Director Agriculture, Dr. SK Nigam this warehouse-level procurement center, operated by the Baseri Service Cooperative Society, had recorded the online purchase of 12,928 quintals of green gram from 503 farmers and 8,736 quintals of black gram from 299 farmers.

However, during the district-level team's inspection, only 11,257 quintals of green gram and 8,434 quintals of black gram were found in the stock. Additionally, 324 quintals of green gram and 285.5 quintals of black gram were found weighed on the floor of the warehouse, along with 237 quintals of green gram and 76 quintals of black gram stacked.

However, this stock found on the floor and the stacked green gram and black gram were not entered into the portal.

The Deputy Director of Agriculture stated that based on the report from the investigation team led by the Sub-Divisional Revenue Officer of Shahpura, payment for the suspicious procurement of green gram and black gram at the MLT Warehouse is being stopped. According to Dr. Nigam, prior to this, a payment of ?1,52,15,205 had been made to 68 green gram farmers, and ?1,07,63,205 to 47 black gram farmers.