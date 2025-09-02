Minister, Others Pledge To Keep MP’s Largest Flyover Clean In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): State Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh took pledge along with the social and business organizations to keep the flyover clean, beautiful, and safe.

Singh was concerned about recent social media videos showing people spitting betel nut on the flyover's boundaries, performing dangerous stunts, or using the flyover for parties, recreation, and making social media reels.

He stated, "This behavior not only poses a threat to cleanliness and safety but also harms the dignity of our Sanskardhani."

Singh said Madhya Pradesh's largest flyover is our pride, its cleanliness, beauty, and safety are our collective responsibility.

This flyover is not just a transport link, it symbolizes our aspirations and the bright future of our city.

It connects us to modernity and is the foundation for our city's progress. The responsibility for its cleanliness, beauty, and safety rests with all of us.

Read Also BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal Tells Party Workers Not To Put Up Hoardings On His Birthday

Speaking to intellectuals and representatives of social and business organizations during an inspection of the Rani Durgavati Flyover, Singh said ‘Today, we all pledge that development and culture will go hand in hand in Jabalpur. We will personally keep this great gift beautiful, clean, and organized.’

MP Ashish Dubey, Mayor Jagatbahadur Singh Annu, BJP District President Ratnesh Sonkar, Rural District President Rajkumar Patel, MLAs Sushil Tiwari Indu and Abhilash Pandey, State Treasurer Akhilesh Jain, Municipal Corporation Chairman Rinku Vij, former ministers Sharad Jain and Harendra Singh Babbu, Collector Deepak Saxena, SP Sampat Upadhyay, Municipal Commissioner Preeti Yadav and other city dignitaries were present.