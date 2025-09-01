Garba Boosts Heart Health, Lifts Mood, Builds Bonds, Says Hamidia Hospital Medical Officer | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Garba is not just a religious or cultural celebration; it comes with a host of health benefits too. Participants in Bhopal say the month-long practice and performance sessions during the Garba season help improve physical, mental and even social wellbeing.

Dancers say Garba improves cardiovascular health, reduces blood pressure and sugar levels, burns calories and contributes to overall positivity.

With Navratri beginning on September 27 this year, Garba groups in the city have already begun their practice sessions. Typically, practice continues for over three weeks, followed by performances at Durga Puja pandals for three to four days.

Fifty-two-year-old Neeta Paspule, a marketing executive with the Paliwal Group, has been performing Garba for the past 20 years. “The month-long practice compensates for any gaps in my fitness training during the year,” says Neeta, who also practices yoga and Zumba daily. She reports losing four to five kilogrammes during the season and experiencing improved blood sugar levels.

“Garba exercises every part of the body. You make several rounds of the ground, bend, turn, use your hands and feet—it’s a full-body workout,” she says. She adds that the social aspect—meeting old friends and making new ones—is equally rejuvenating.

Nutritionist Shilpa Tamrakar, who has been dancing Garba since 2012, echoes the same. “Fast dance movements raise your heartbeat and make you sweat. It’s like any other cardiovascular exercise,” she explains. Along with increasing body flexibility, Garba offers a spiritual experience that gives peace of mind. “And of course, wearing new dresses and makeup makes me feel happy,” she adds with a smile.

Ankita Mitlani, 48, manager at a private firm and a regular gym-goer, skips her gym routine during the Garba season. “Practicing Garba for one and a half hours gives me the same high as gymming does. I feel energetic the whole day,” she says.

More than just physical fitness

Dr Gaurav Sharma, Medical Officer, Hamidia Hospital, said, "Garba is, of course, an excellent cardio workout. But health isn’t only about physical fitness. According to WHO, health also includes social, spiritual and mental wellbeing and Garba contributes to all these areas. Dancing in a group builds team spirit and helps in personality development. It teaches adjustment and cooperation. Like other group activities, it also benefits people dealing with depression and anxiety."