 At AIIMS Bhopal, Health Joint Secretary Addresses Consumable Shortage, Intra-Faculty Conflicts
Surgeries should not be postponed due to a shortage of Operation Theatre (OT) consumables

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 09:23 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Surgeries should not be postponed due to a shortage of Operation Theatre (OT) consumables, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Joint Secretary Ankita Mishra Bundela instructed the AIIMS administration on Monday during her visit. 

Her instruction comes in the wake of media reports that the number of surgeries at the hospital dropped by a drastic 55,000 in the last year due to an OT consumable shortage.  She also held a meeting with the Heads of Departments and stressed on settling intra-faculty conflicts.  

This was followed by an interactive meeting with the Executive Director, Deputy Director (Administration), Director, all Deans, and senior faculty members, where key issues related to institutional progress, healthcare services, and academic initiatives were discussed.

As a part of her tour, she visited the hostel complex and participated in Ganesh Puja, spending time with students and staff. Her visit also included a tour of the college building, where she reviewed departmental facilities and inspected student amenities. 

She inspected the hospital’s major ongoing projects, such asthe Critical Care Centre, Gamma Knife Centre, and Multi-level Parking Project,and said that their completion would bring significant improvements in the treatment of critically ill patients.

At AIIMS Bhopal, Health Joint Secretary Addresses Consumable Shortage, Intra-Faculty Conflicts

