Five Acquitted In Kidnapping, Extortion & Sexual Assault Case In MP's Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district and sessions court here acquitted all the five accused in a kidnapping, extortion and sexual assault case as the prosecution failed to prove the allegations against them. Consequently, the court gave them the benefit of doubt.

The TT Nagar police had nabbed five miscreants involved in kidnapping, extortion and sexual assault in Shastri Nagar on April 23, 2019.

The police had recovered cash and valuables from the miscreants who had allegedly held a trader captive and extorted money. The five included the alleged prime accused Amit Tiwari and four of his aides Mohsin Khan, Halke alias Chatar Singh, Javed Khan and Imran Khan.

According to advocate Hemant Jain, who appeared on behalf of the accused, a missing complaint was lodged by Omprakash Patwa with TT Nagar police regarding his brother Mukesh Patwa on April 23,2019. Later Mukesh Patwa and his wife appeared at TT Nagar police station and in their complaint, stated that Mukesh was kidnapped near Unique College by Amit Tiwari and his aides and held captive at Somya Fortune apartment.

His wife was contacted and informed about her husband and threatened to give money, otherwise her husband would be killed.

The accused took two gold chains, four gold bangles, silver anklets and Rs 50,000 cash and sexually assaulted her. The wife was taken taken to the flat where Mukesh was held captive and along with him, went to an ATM where Mukesh withdrew Rs 40,000, the couple alleged.

Police had claimed that Amit was interested in the victim’s wife but she repulsed his advances after which he hired men for the crime. ADJ Pallavi Dwivedi passed the order giving benefit of doubt to the accused as the prosecution failed to establish all the allegations.