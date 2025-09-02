 BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal Tells Party Workers Not To Put Up Hoardings On His Birthday
Hemant Khandelwal, has appealed to the party workers not to put up hoardings and banners on his birthday, which falls on September 3

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 12:23 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP’s state unit president, Hemant Khandelwal, has appealed to the party workers not to put up hoardings and banners on his birthday, which falls on September 3.

Khandelwal said on Monday that he had advised the party workers not to give him birthday wishes through any medium of publicity, like advertisements, hoardings and posters.

Affection of party workers and their loyalty to the organisation are the best gifts for him, Khandelwal said.

Many BJP leaders started putting up hoardings for Khandelwal’s birthday.

But Khandelwal made it clear that he was not in favour of giving wishes or accepting them through the mediums of publicity.

In a message, Khandelwal has said he loves simplicity, and instead of publicising any individual, the party workers should publicise the organisation and its activities.

