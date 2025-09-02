BJP Advised To Go Along With Sangh, Party Leaders | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP’s national organisational general secretary, BL Santosh, took feedback on various issues related to the party and the government on Monday.

He also discussed the government’s functioning with the RSS leaders. Besides holding meetings with the RSS leaders and the party organisation, Santosh also spoke to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Santosh advised the BJP organisation and the government that the RSS functionaries and other important leaders of the state should work hand in hand.

Every decision should be taken on the basis of consensus that there may not be any problem afterwards, he said. He spoke to the other leaders of the BJP about the future programmes of the organisation.

The ruling party is going to start BJP Sewa Pakhwara (service fortnight) from the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also advised the RSS leaders to organise various events to boost the Swadeshi Abhiyan and think about how to carry forward Modi’s Admanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

Santosh also spoke to the leaders of the organisation about the formation of the executives in districts and the formation of the state executive committee.

According to sources, Santosh told the leaders of the organisation to form the executives in districts and the state by this month. Santosh directed the leaders to organise a training session for the party office-bearers after the formation of the executives. Santosh also spoke about the political appointments in the state.

The leaders of the organisation were asked to send the names of the state leaders for the political appointments at the Centre. For this, a team has been formed, and he has been given the responsibility.

Santosh also discussed the controversial issues related to the legislators and other leaders of the state.

According to sources, he clearly told the party organisation and the government to pay attention to the projects which are on top priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government.