Bhopal: Violence Erupts In 2 Nightclubs, Collector Orders Flouted | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite strict directives from the Collector mandating the closure of all clubs by midnight, several nightclubs in Bhopal openly defied the order over the weekend, leading to violent incidents in two separate establishments, MP Nagar and Misrod police said on Monday.

According to the police, on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, two separate brawls broke out in two different clubs, with videos of the clashes circulating widely on social media. The police have launched investigations based on the footage.

The first brawl occurred around 11.30 pm on Sunday at the Pitchers Club inside DB Mall under the MP Nagar police station. Reports suggest that an argument over entry turned violent when a female bouncer assaulted a woman guest.

Viral videos show the bouncer pulling the woman’s hair and beating her, while male companions tried to intervene. Eyewitnesses claimed that the club remained open until 2 am, openly defying the Collector’s orders.

MP Nagar ACP Manish Bhardwaj confirmed the incident, stating that both parties were under the influence of alcohol and filed complaints. Police are investigating further.

In another incident, chaos broke out at the Midnight Fuddle Club on Hoshangabad Road, falling under the Misrod police station. Around 2.30 am on Monday, two women reportedly clashed inside the club, leading to a violent fight. Sources claimed some women sustained serious injuries during the scuffle.

Police Commissioner assures action

Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra said to the Free Press that both matters are under active investigation. He assured that if violations of the Collector’s closure order are confirmed, strict action will be taken against the nightclub operators involved.