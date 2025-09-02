Traffic paralysed for hours on Indore's AB Road Amid Salman Lala's Janaza Procession | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The funeral of notorious ruffian Salman Lala on Monday evening at Chhoti Khajrani Graveyard caused massive disruption across nearby areas, leaving residents, commuters, and local businesses frustrated.

Large crowds of sympathisers, relatives, and acquaintances who poured in for the funeral created traffic bottlenecks on adjoining routes. Office-goers and school buses were stranded for hours, with several children reaching home late. Parents expressed anger over the ordeal, citing lack of traffic management.

Police deployed nearly 150 personnel from MIG and Pardeshipura stations to maintain order, but despite drone surveillance and officers posted on rooftops, the sheer volume of mourners turned the area into a choke point.

The disruption added to the already tense atmosphere surrounding the controversial figure’s death. Salman, booked in a narcotics case, rape cases and attempt to murder cases, had drowned in a Sehore pond on Saturday night during a police chase. While police termed it an accident, his family alleged foul play and demanded accountability.

Post-mortem under surveillance by three docs’ panel

The post-mortem of Salman’s body was conducted in Hamidia Hospital, Bhopal by a three-doctor panel. The entire exercise was video recorded. Huge crowd had gathered there, forcing police deployment at hospital premises.

Lala’s manhunt in Sehore

Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya stated that Lala, wanted in an MD drug case, had gone to Sagar to pick up his brother after bail. On the Indore–Sehore highway, he stopped his Scorpio near a pond, where police attempted to arrest him. Lala allegedly fled into the darkness, after which a two-day search was conducted. His body was later found floating in the pond.

Family’s Allegations

Lala’s relatives rejected the police version, claiming he was an expert swimmer and could not have drowned. They alleged he died in custody and demanded accountability.

Criminal background

Lala headed a strong gang network in Indore, inspired by gangster Durlabh Kashyap of Ujjain. He ran multiple Instagram accounts glorifying his image and once pointed a pistol at a Crime Branch officer in Khajrana. He was also accused of brutally assaulting a youth in MIG area and uploading the video to spread terror.