 Indore: Trio Held For Extortion Via Fake Instagram Girl Account
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Trio Held For Extortion Via Fake Instagram Girl Account

Indore: Trio Held For Extortion Via Fake Instagram Girl Account

Tejaji Nagar police arrested three individuals for extorting ₹47,000 from a 22-year-old youth

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 12:31 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Trio Held For Extortion Via Fake Instagram Girl Account | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tejaji Nagar police arrested three individuals for extorting Rs 47,000 from a 22-year-old youth by luring him to an isolated place through a fake Instagram account of a girl, an official said on Monday.

Additional DCP (Zone-1) Alok Kumar Sharma said that one Mosam Bhaskar, a resident of Luvkush Colony, lodged a complaint stating that he received a follow request from a girl named Priya Thakur on August 24, which he accepted. Later, they started chatting and exchanged mobile numbers.

On August 26, he received a message from the girl’s WhatsApp number, asking him to meet her at Morod near Tejaji Nagar Square. When he reached the spot, three persons approached him from behind on a motorcycle and confronted him.

Read Also
Rats Bite Two Newborns Inside Indore's MY Hospital ICU
article-image

They accused him of talking to their sister and assaulted him. They then snatched his motorcycle key and mobile phone and threatened to kill him if he didn’t transfer money.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Politics: Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar Slams Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi; Labels Opposition Leaders As 'Defused Cartridges'
Uttar Pradesh Politics: Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar Slams Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi; Labels Opposition Leaders As 'Defused Cartridges'
Uttar Pradesh Horror: 45-Year-Old Tantrik Arrested For Advising Grandfather To Kill Class 11 Boy In Occult Ritual
Uttar Pradesh Horror: 45-Year-Old Tantrik Arrested For Advising Grandfather To Kill Class 11 Boy In Occult Ritual
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Pregnant Woman And Husband Escape Unhurt As Car Catches Fire On VIP Road In Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Pregnant Woman And Husband Escape Unhurt As Car Catches Fire On VIP Road In Lucknow
PM Modi Likely To Visit Mizoram, Manipur On September 13
PM Modi Likely To Visit Mizoram, Manipur On September 13

The accused shared a QR code, on which the victim sent Rs 20,000. Later, they extracted another Rs 27,000 in three separate transactions through the same QR code. The accused also recorded a video of the victim, forcing him to state that he had neither paid any money nor been assaulted.

The police arrested Yash Solanki of Niranjanpur, Vijendra Gupta of Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh) and Pankaj Khatarkar of Betul after registering a case of blackmail and extortion under relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Minister, Others Pledge To Keep MP’s Largest Flyover Clean In Jabalpur

Minister, Others Pledge To Keep MP’s Largest Flyover Clean In Jabalpur

Traffic Paralysed For Hours On Indore's AB Road Amid Salman Lala's Janaza Procession

Traffic Paralysed For Hours On Indore's AB Road Amid Salman Lala's Janaza Procession

Indore: Trio Held For Extortion Via Fake Instagram Girl Account

Indore: Trio Held For Extortion Via Fake Instagram Girl Account

BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal Tells Party Workers Not To Put Up Hoardings On His Birthday

BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal Tells Party Workers Not To Put Up Hoardings On His Birthday

BJP Advised To Go Along With Sangh, Party Leaders

BJP Advised To Go Along With Sangh, Party Leaders