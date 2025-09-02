Indore: Trio Held For Extortion Via Fake Instagram Girl Account | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tejaji Nagar police arrested three individuals for extorting Rs 47,000 from a 22-year-old youth by luring him to an isolated place through a fake Instagram account of a girl, an official said on Monday.

Additional DCP (Zone-1) Alok Kumar Sharma said that one Mosam Bhaskar, a resident of Luvkush Colony, lodged a complaint stating that he received a follow request from a girl named Priya Thakur on August 24, which he accepted. Later, they started chatting and exchanged mobile numbers.

On August 26, he received a message from the girl’s WhatsApp number, asking him to meet her at Morod near Tejaji Nagar Square. When he reached the spot, three persons approached him from behind on a motorcycle and confronted him.

They accused him of talking to their sister and assaulted him. They then snatched his motorcycle key and mobile phone and threatened to kill him if he didn’t transfer money.

The accused shared a QR code, on which the victim sent Rs 20,000. Later, they extracted another Rs 27,000 in three separate transactions through the same QR code. The accused also recorded a video of the victim, forcing him to state that he had neither paid any money nor been assaulted.

The police arrested Yash Solanki of Niranjanpur, Vijendra Gupta of Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh) and Pankaj Khatarkar of Betul after registering a case of blackmail and extortion under relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act.