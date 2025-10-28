Indore News: Needy Got Help For Treatment, Education & Job In Jansunvai |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the Jansunvai held at the Collector office on Tuesday, the needy people got the immediate assistance for treatment, education and for employment. Collector Shivam Verma listen the problems of the applicants sympathetically.

Mangla Sonkar and her daughter, residents of Parsi Mohalla, met the Collector in Jansunvai. Mangala explained that her husband, Akash, has died in an accident and she is facing difficulties in caring for the children.

Collector Verma directed that arrangements be made for the education of her daughter Khushi and the state government will bear the delivery expenses of the pregnant Mangala.

71-year-old Dayaram of Aalapura, Juni Indore, explained that he has become injured after falling from a height. Rods are fixed in his shoulder and hip. It causing difficulty in walking.

He requires special walking shoes, costing approximately Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000. Collector Verma directed the Chief Medical and Health Officer to immediately provide the shoes.

Bhagirath, son of Seva Ram, of Kirkheda village of Depalpur Tehsil, reported that his mother is died in a road accident. Collector Mr. Verma immediately approved financial assistance of Rs 10,000.

In another case, an elderly couple, Durgadas Manakchand Goyal and his wife, reported that their family members were harassing them and attempting to take over their house. Collector Verma directed the SDM Malharganj to ensure speedy justice.

Gulab Singh son of Babu Singh Kushwaha stated that he needed expensive injections, the Collector directed the Chief Medical and Health Officer to provide necessary assistance. He also directed the immediate approval of a case under the PM Swanidhi Yojana to provide employment to a disabled woman Janaki Rawat.