 Indore News: One-Day Job Fair At District Employment Office Pologround on November 3
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: One-Day Job Fair At District Employment Office Pologround on November 3

Indore News: One-Day Job Fair At District Employment Office Pologround on November 3

A joint job fair named Yuva Sangam is being organized under the joint aegis of the District Employment Office, Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and District Industries Center (DIC) at the District Employment Office Pologround on Monday, November 3 from 10:30 am to 3 pm

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 11:46 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: One-Day Job Fair At District Employment Office Pologround on November 3 | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint job fair named Yuva Sangam is being organized under the joint aegis of the District Employment Office, Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and District Industries Center (DIC) at the District Employment Office Pologround on Monday, November 3 from 10:30 am to 3 pm.

The job fair will provide applicants a golden opportunity to build a career and also provide guidance on the loan process for starting their own business.

Read Also
MP News: Election Commission’s Nod To Be Needed To Transfer Collectors
article-image

Additionally, the job fair will fill over 500 vacant positions at several reputable companies, including Medplus India, Blinkit, Just Dial, Coderwing, Vaayu Home Appliances, and Shaifali Business Solutions. These companies will recruit young people for various positions in computer support, pharmacists, sales, BPOs, helpers, packing technicians (fitters, electricians, turners, machinists, welders, etc. and digital marketing by  offering attractive salaries. To provide employment, company representatives will conduct preliminary interviews and select applicants.

Applicants between the ages of 18 and 40, who have passed any subject from the fifth grade to post-graduation, and possess technical qualifications, such as ITI, can participate in the job fair and obtain employment opportunities as per their qualifications. Applicants attending the job fair must bring all their educational qualifications, along with copies of their biodata, and photocopies of other certificates, such as their Aadhaar card.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Denies Fertilizer Shortage, Says 25.32 Lakh MT Stock Available For Rabi Season 2025–26
Uttar Pradesh Govt Denies Fertilizer Shortage, Says 25.32 Lakh MT Stock Available For Rabi Season 2025–26
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Woman And Newborn Die During Delivery At Private Hospital In Lucknow; Family Alleges ₹4 Lakh Demand For Treatment
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Woman And Newborn Die During Delivery At Private Hospital In Lucknow; Family Alleges ₹4 Lakh Demand For Treatment
Allahabad HC Quashes Moradabad Administration’s Eviction Order Against Samajwadi Party Office
Allahabad HC Quashes Moradabad Administration’s Eviction Order Against Samajwadi Party Office
Mumbai Fraud: Ghatkopar Couple Booked For Cheating Investors Of ₹74.88 Lakh Through Fake Garment Business Investment Scheme
Mumbai Fraud: Ghatkopar Couple Booked For Cheating Investors Of ₹74.88 Lakh Through Fake Garment Business Investment Scheme

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: One-Day Job Fair At District Employment Office Pologround on November 3

Indore News: One-Day Job Fair At District Employment Office Pologround on November 3

Indore News: DAVV Defers PG First Semester Exams By 15 Days

Indore News: DAVV Defers PG First Semester Exams By 15 Days

Indore News: IDA Board Approves Key Urban Development Projects

Indore News: IDA Board Approves Key Urban Development Projects

Indore News: Four Women Arrested For Stealing Earrings From Woman’s Bag In E-Rickshaw

Indore News: Four Women Arrested For Stealing Earrings From Woman’s Bag In E-Rickshaw

Indore News: Traffic Cops Removed A Dozen Unauthorised Hooters From Cars

Indore News: Traffic Cops Removed A Dozen Unauthorised Hooters From Cars