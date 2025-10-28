Indore News: One-Day Job Fair At District Employment Office Pologround on November 3 | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint job fair named Yuva Sangam is being organized under the joint aegis of the District Employment Office, Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and District Industries Center (DIC) at the District Employment Office Pologround on Monday, November 3 from 10:30 am to 3 pm.

The job fair will provide applicants a golden opportunity to build a career and also provide guidance on the loan process for starting their own business.

Additionally, the job fair will fill over 500 vacant positions at several reputable companies, including Medplus India, Blinkit, Just Dial, Coderwing, Vaayu Home Appliances, and Shaifali Business Solutions. These companies will recruit young people for various positions in computer support, pharmacists, sales, BPOs, helpers, packing technicians (fitters, electricians, turners, machinists, welders, etc. and digital marketing by offering attractive salaries. To provide employment, company representatives will conduct preliminary interviews and select applicants.

Applicants between the ages of 18 and 40, who have passed any subject from the fifth grade to post-graduation, and possess technical qualifications, such as ITI, can participate in the job fair and obtain employment opportunities as per their qualifications. Applicants attending the job fair must bring all their educational qualifications, along with copies of their biodata, and photocopies of other certificates, such as their Aadhaar card.