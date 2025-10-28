Indore News: DAVV Defers PG First Semester Exams By 15 Days | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has postponed the postgraduate first semester exams by 15 days. The exams, which were earlier scheduled to begin on November 20, will now be conducted after December 5. The decision was taken following demands from affiliated colleges citing incomplete syllabi and pending student enrollments.

A meeting of principals from affiliated colleges was held on Tuesday to discuss exam schedules and evaluation processes. The meeting was chaired by vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai and attended by registrar Prajwal Khare, exam controller Prof Ashesh Tiwari and others.

During the discussion, the principals pointed out that syllabi for many PG courses were still incomplete. They cautioned that conducting exams in haste could negatively affect results. After reviewing the situation, the university officials agreed to defer the exams by 15 days. The revised timetable will be released soon.

Meanwhile, the third semester PG exams will proceed as planned, starting November 1.

Digital evaluation system

In the meeting, principals also raised concerns about delays in payments for practical examinations, noting that faculty members often waited months for compensation despite conducting practicals on time.

Responding to the issue, the university officials assured that pending payments would be cleared soon and announced that special camps would be organized in colleges to facilitate the process.

Officials also revealed that the DAVV was preparing to introduce a digital evaluation system, beginning with MBA examinations. Tenders for the new system would be issued shortly. To ensure smooth coordination between the university and affiliated colleges, it was also decided that principals’ meetings would be held every three months.