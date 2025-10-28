 Indore News: Four Women Arrested For Stealing Earrings From Woman’s Bag In E-Rickshaw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Four Women Arrested For Stealing Earrings From Woman’s Bag In E-Rickshaw

Indore News: Four Women Arrested For Stealing Earrings From Woman’s Bag In E-Rickshaw

Police arrested four women for stealing gold earrings worth Rs 99000 from the bag of a woman in an e-rickshaw on Tuesday. The accused were caught within hours and the stolen jewellery was also recovered from their possession

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Four Women Arrested For Stealing Earrings A Woman’s Bag In E-Rickshaw | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested four women for stealing gold earrings worth Rs 99000 from the bag of a woman in an e-rickshaw on Tuesday. The accused were caught within hours and the stolen jewellery was also recovered from their possession.

According to police, the incident occurred when a woman passenger was travelling by e-rickshaw from her home to the Rajwada area. Four other women boarded the same rickshaw from the Pardeshipura area. When the vehicle reached near Nagar Nigam Square, the women’s gang managed to steal a pair of gold earrings from the complainant’s bag.

Read Also
MP News: After Liquor, Ex-CM Uma Bharti To Target Govt On Cow, To Launch Gau Samvardhan Abhiyan...
article-image

Soon after, the woman noticed that her bag’s zip was open and realized her jewellery was missing. She immediately sought help from the rickshaw driver and contacted the MG Road Police Station staff. Acting promptly, TI Vijay Sisodia formed a team for the arrest of the women.

Within a short time, the police traced and surrounded the accused women, recovering the stolen earrings during the search. The gang members were arrested and a case has been registered against them. Police officials praised the alertness of the complainant and assured that strict action will continue against such criminal groups targeting women passengers.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Denies Fertilizer Shortage, Says 25.32 Lakh MT Stock Available For Rabi Season 2025–26
Uttar Pradesh Govt Denies Fertilizer Shortage, Says 25.32 Lakh MT Stock Available For Rabi Season 2025–26
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Woman And Newborn Die During Delivery At Private Hospital In Lucknow; Family Alleges ₹4 Lakh Demand For Treatment
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Woman And Newborn Die During Delivery At Private Hospital In Lucknow; Family Alleges ₹4 Lakh Demand For Treatment
Allahabad HC Quashes Moradabad Administration’s Eviction Order Against Samajwadi Party Office
Allahabad HC Quashes Moradabad Administration’s Eviction Order Against Samajwadi Party Office
Mumbai Fraud: Ghatkopar Couple Booked For Cheating Investors Of ₹74.88 Lakh Through Fake Garment Business Investment Scheme
Mumbai Fraud: Ghatkopar Couple Booked For Cheating Investors Of ₹74.88 Lakh Through Fake Garment Business Investment Scheme

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: IDA Board Approves Key Urban Development Projects

Indore News: IDA Board Approves Key Urban Development Projects

Indore News: Four Women Arrested For Stealing Earrings From Woman’s Bag In E-Rickshaw

Indore News: Four Women Arrested For Stealing Earrings From Woman’s Bag In E-Rickshaw

Indore News: Traffic Cops Removed A Dozen Unauthorised Hooters From Cars

Indore News: Traffic Cops Removed A Dozen Unauthorised Hooters From Cars

Indore News: Statement Of Australian Women Cricketers Will Be Recorded Through Video Conferencing

Indore News: Statement Of Australian Women Cricketers Will Be Recorded Through Video Conferencing

Indore News: Sita’s Kitchen Themed Chappan Bhog Offering At Hanuman Temple

Indore News: Sita’s Kitchen Themed Chappan Bhog Offering At Hanuman Temple