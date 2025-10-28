Indore News: Four Women Arrested For Stealing Earrings From Woman’s Bag In E-Rickshaw

Indore News: Four Women Arrested For Stealing Earrings A Woman’s Bag In E-Rickshaw | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested four women for stealing gold earrings worth Rs 99000 from the bag of a woman in an e-rickshaw on Tuesday. The accused were caught within hours and the stolen jewellery was also recovered from their possession.

According to police, the incident occurred when a woman passenger was travelling by e-rickshaw from her home to the Rajwada area. Four other women boarded the same rickshaw from the Pardeshipura area. When the vehicle reached near Nagar Nigam Square, the women’s gang managed to steal a pair of gold earrings from the complainant’s bag.

Soon after, the woman noticed that her bag’s zip was open and realized her jewellery was missing. She immediately sought help from the rickshaw driver and contacted the MG Road Police Station staff. Acting promptly, TI Vijay Sisodia formed a team for the arrest of the women.

Within a short time, the police traced and surrounded the accused women, recovering the stolen earrings during the search. The gang members were arrested and a case has been registered against them. Police officials praised the alertness of the complainant and assured that strict action will continue against such criminal groups targeting women passengers.