MP News: After Liquor, Ex CM Uma Bharti To Target Govt On Cow, To Launch Gau Samvardhan Abhiyan Today |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti is going to launch Gau Samvardhan Abhiyan (Cow Protection Campaign) from Wednesday.

Uma, who earlier launched a campaign against the liquor policy, is against the government’s cow protection policy.

After her campaign against the liquor policy, the government had to close the Ahatas. Now, Uma is running a campaign for cow protection.

She has suggested the government give two cows to women under the Ladli Behna Yojna.

She is also against the government policy on the construction of cowsheds.

According to her, it is not possible to protect cows by keeping them in sheds, and there should be only one cowshed in every district.

There is no need to set up cowsheds in every village. She thinks the farmers should get the responsibility for protecting cows, for which they should get financial aid.

At a time when the government is promoting the construction of cowsheds, Uma is going to launch a cow protection campaign that will continue for one and a half years.