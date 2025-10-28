Indore News: IDA Board Approves Key Urban Development Projects |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Several key decisions related to the city’s infrastructure and development projects were approved at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Indore Development Authority (IDA), held under Dr Sudam Khade, divisional commissioner and IDA chairman, on Tuesday.

The Board resolved to send a proposal to the state government for approval of alignment modification in Indore Development Plan TPS-08 under Section 52(b) of the Town and Country Planning Act. The decision aims to expedite the construction of a high-level bridge over Khan River, pending due to MR-12 alignment approval.

The Board also approved a proposal to redefine the Indore Metropolitan Region Development and Investment Plan area from 6,631.40 sq km to 9,989.69 sq km, to be sent for government sanction. The School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Bhopal, was selected as the quality monitoring agency for this plan.

Other major approvals included rationalization of property tax liabilities, lease rate fixation for three educational plots in Scheme No.103 and progress on PPP-mode projects such as the proposed Convention Centre (Scheme 172) and Startup Park (Schemes 151 and 169-B).

Tenders worth Rs 17.65 crore were approved for wall construction, landscaping and furnishing work across various schemes.