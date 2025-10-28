Indore News: Special Intensive Revision Of Voter Lists Begins |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists began in the district from Tuesday. As per the schedule set by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be trained till November 3.

After that, 2625 BLOs will conduct door-to-door surveys from November 4 to December 4. The draft voter list will be published on December 9. Applications for claims and objections regarding the draft voter list will be accepted from December 9 to January 8, 2026.

After hearing and authenticating the claims and objections received, the final voter list will be published on February 7, 2026.

District Election Officer and collector Shivam Verma briefed representatives of political parties about the SIR programme, procedure and guidelines, in a meeting held at the collector’s office on Tuesday.

Additional collector and Deputy District Election Officer Panwar Navjeevan Vijay, Assistant Deputy District Election Officer Ajit Shrivastava, other officials and political parties’ office-bearers officials were present in the meeting. Collector Verma said that SIR would ensure a transparent and accurate voter list. He also sought cooperation from political parties in this process.

Verma said that the work would be carried out in accordance with the schedule and guidelines set by the Election Commission of India. It would be ensured that no eligible citizen’s name was left out, nor any ineligible person’s name added.

Read Also Indore News: Illegal Construction Near HT Lines Causing Deaths In City

The meeting was informed that under the SIR, the voter list would be revised through door-to-door visits. As many as 2625 BLOs are appointed for the same number of polling stations of the district and they will be trained for this task.

It was said that there would be an Electoral Registration Officer for each assembly constituency. This officer would prepare the draft voter list, receive and adjudicate claims and objections regarding the draft voter list and prepare and publish the final voter list. There would be an Assistant Electoral Registration Officer for each tehsil.

The district magistrate would hear the first appeal against the Electoral Registration Officer. The Chief Electoral Officer of the state would hear the second appeal against the district magistrate.

Under the SIR, the BLOs will distribute enumeration forms (EF) to each existing voter. They will assist voters in matching or linking their names or those of their family members with the previous revision conducted during 2002-2004.

They will collect Form 6 and declaration forms for adding new voters and assist in the matching and linking. They will assist voters in filling the enumeration form (EF) and submit it to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO). The BLOs will visit each voter’s house at least three times.

Voters, especially those in urban areas or temporarily relocating, can also fill out the EF online. The BLOs will identify voters who are deceased, permanently relocated or registered in more than one location. No other documents are required along with the EF during the enumeration phase.

EROs or AEROs will include the names of those voters whose enumeration forms have been received in the draft list. They will issue notices to voters whose names have not been matched or linked with the previous SIR.

They will hear such cases, determine their eligibility and decide whether to include or exclude their names from the final roll. The ERO or AERO will ensure that no eligible citizen is left out and no ineligible person is included.

The district magistrate will hear the first appeal against the ERO’s decision. The Chief Electoral Officer will hear the second appeal against the DM’s decision.