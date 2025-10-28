Indore News: Sita’s Kitchen Themed Chappan Bhog Offering At Hanuman Temple |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A unique devotional event based on the theme ‘Sita’s Kitchen’ was held on Tuesday at the Shri Rambhakt Hanuman Temple in Subhash Chowk. Devotees witnessed the special Shringar Darshan and the offering of 56 homemade dishes (Chhappan Bhog) to Lord Hanuman.

The temple atmosphere was filled with faith, devotion, and the fragrance of freshly prepared prasada. According to temple priest Pandit Jeetu Guru, this special event took place only once a year. On this day, devotees prepared pure and vegetarian food in their homes with devotion and offered it to the deity.

No market-bought food was accepted during the event. Pandit Jeetu Guru had earlier requested devotees to bring only home-cooked dishes to the temple before 5 pm, so they could be included in the collective offering.

Devotees participated with great enthusiasm. One devotee shared, “We come for the daily aarti. When Panditji announced that offerings must be homemade, we prepared sitaphal rabri for Lord Hanuman. Other devotees also brought a variety of dishes from their homes.”

A Maha Aarti was performed at 8:45 p.m., followed by prasada distribution among the devotees. The temple was beautifully decorated with flowers, lights, and devotional music, creating a divine and joyful atmosphere.

The ‘Sita’s Kitchen’ Shringar Darshan became a symbol of deep faith and devotion — where every dish reflected not just taste, but heartfelt reverence for Lord Hanuman.