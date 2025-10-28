 Indore News: Sita’s Kitchen Themed Chappan Bhog Offering At Hanuman Temple
A unique devotional event based on the theme ‘Sita’s Kitchen’ was held at the Shri Rambhakt Hanuman Temple in Subhash Chowk. Devotees witnessed the special Shringar Darshan and the offering of 56 homemade dishes to Lord Hanuman

Anand ShivreUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 09:54 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A unique devotional event based on the theme ‘Sita’s Kitchen’ was held on Tuesday at the Shri Rambhakt Hanuman Temple in Subhash Chowk. Devotees witnessed the special Shringar Darshan and the offering of 56 homemade dishes (Chhappan Bhog) to Lord Hanuman.

The temple atmosphere was filled with faith, devotion, and the fragrance of freshly prepared prasada. According to temple priest Pandit Jeetu Guru, this special event took place only once a year. On this day, devotees prepared pure and vegetarian food in their homes with devotion and offered it to the deity.

A Maha Aarti was performed at 8:45 p.m., followed by prasada distribution among the devotees. The temple was beautifully decorated with flowers, lights, and devotional music, creating a divine and joyful atmosphere.

The ‘Sita’s Kitchen’ Shringar Darshan became a symbol of deep faith and devotion — where every dish reflected not just taste, but heartfelt reverence for Lord Hanuman.

