 Indore News: DAVV Sees Aviation Courses Grounding, Students Frustrated
Despite the state government’s efforts to boost the aviation sector, negligence by Department of Higher Education has brought students’ dreams to a standstill; Students deny fee payment as course codes remain unapproved even after 15 months

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the state government’s efforts to boost the aviation sector, negligence by Department of Higher Education has brought students’ dreams to a standstill.

More than a year after the launch of aviation and tourism programmes at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), the courses are still awaiting official registration and code approval -- leaving around 280 students unable to apply for scholarships.

Frustrated by the ongoing delay, students have now refused to pay their third-semester fees until the issue is resolved.

DAVV established School of Aviation, Tourism and Hospital Administration on August 5, 2024, introducing programmes such as BBA (Aviation), BBA (Logistics), BBA (Retail Operations), MBA (Tourism) and MBA (Tourism). The school offers a total of 280 seats.

According to the university, each course should have received a unique code within the first academic year. However, due to the department’s inaction, the codes have yet to be issued -- preventing eligible students from registering with the Department of Tribal Welfare and thereby blocking their scholarship applications.

With no progress in sight, students from the second batch have refused to pay their upcoming semester fees, demanding that course codes and scholarship approvals be finalized first.

Department head Dr Yamini Karmarkar said that all required documents for generating course codes have been submitted both online and at the department headquarters multiple times. “We have even filed a complaint through the CM Helpline, but the process has not moved forward. The Higher Education Department has yet to respond,” she said.

Karmarkar added that as soon as the codes are issued, the students’ scholarship registrations will be completed immediately .

